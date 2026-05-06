Wrekin products becomes first UK manufacturer to achieve CCPI assessed status for ductile iron range

WREKIN PRODUCTS has become the first civil engineering product manufacturer in the UK to achieve Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) assessed status for its ductile iron range, reinforcing its position as a trusted and transparent partner to the construction sector.

The CCPI is an industry-led initiative developed to raise the standard of product information across the construction industry. Achieving assessed status means Wrekin’s ductile iron product information has been independently assessed against the Code’s requirements, with a focus on the quality and management of that information rather than product performance alone. In practice, this means documentation has been reviewed to provide greater confidence that it is clear, accurate, accessible and up-to-date, as well as structured to support better decision-making across specification, installation and long-term asset management.

Wrekin’s ductile iron range was prioritised internally for assessment because it’s the company’s largest and most safety-critical offering, reflecting a commitment to ensuring that the products most relied upon by specifiers and installers are held to the highest standards of information quality.

John Kiernan, product manager at Wrekin Products, said: “Achieving CCPI assessed status is about more than a mark of quality. It is about giving our customers greater confidence that the information we provide can be trusted. It is very easy for manufacturers to make claims about their products, but being able to back those claims up with independent assessment adds a level of credibility that we believe is increasingly important in this industry. We want customers to know that what we tell them is accurate, consistent and reliable.

“This is an important step forward in how we manage and communicate our product information, and we see it as part of a longer journey. We are committed to continually improving how our product information is presented and maintained, so that we are contributing to higher standards across the construction industry.

“We encourage other manufacturers to explore what CCPI assessment involves. The process itself drives real improvements in how you present and maintain your information, and the benefits go well beyond the accreditation.”

Wrekin’s ductile iron product range includes manhole covers, gully gratings, through to kerb units, surface boxes and accessories, which are used across several sectors such as highways, housing and utilities.

Further information about Wrekin’s CCPI assessed products, including a full product finder, is available at https://www.wrekinproducts.com/ccpi

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