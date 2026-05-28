Yorkshire Businesses Expand Operations at Howley Park Estate

Two Yorkshire businesses have expanded into new premises at Logistics Hub at Howley Park Estate in Morley, taking more than 17,000 sq ft of industrial space as they grow operations within West Yorkshire.

The lettings, completed by J Pullan & Sons Ltd (Pullans), reflect continued demand for well-located industrial accommodation across the region, particularly from occupiers seeking larger operational bases with room to expand and units featuring large service yards.

Total Resource (UK) Limited has taken 8,586 sq ft at Unit 7 on a 10-year lease, expanding from its previous Leeds depot. The company supplies traffic management and maintenance equipment across the UK and will use the premises as a combined storage, servicing and office facility. Bespoke office accommodation was constructed by Pullans within the unit to support the company’s operational requirements and future growth plans.

At neighbouring Unit 6, comprising 8,488 sq ft, Thermo King UK Limited has expanded and relocated from South Kirkby. The business specialises in the servicing and maintenance of refrigerated units for commercial vehicles and has fitted out the premises to provide workshop space, secure external parking and improved customer vehicle handling facilities.

Both businesses cited the estate’s accessibility, extensive yard provision and proximity to Junction 28 of the M62 motorway as key factors in their decision to relocate to Morley.

Bruce Strachan, Property Director at Pullans, said:

“It’s encouraging to see Yorkshire businesses continuing to invest and expand within the region. Demand remains strong for industrial space that can support a range of operational requirements while also giving occupiers the flexibility to adapt and grow over time. Both businesses were looking for practical facilities that could support day-to-day operations as well as their future plans, and we are pleased that the Logistics Hub units at Howley Park were able to provide that.”

James Proctor, Regional Manager at Thermo King UK said:

“The facility has proven to be an excellent fit for our business. The combination of workshop space and external parking allows us to respond quickly to customer demand across the region, while also providing a secure and accessible environment for customer vehicles. We also found that having a landlord who understood our operational requirements and could respond quickly during the relocation process made a significant difference in helping us get established smoothly in the new facility.”

Laura Winfield, Area Manager at Total Resource (UK) Ltd added:

“Howley Park offers the combination of unit size and yard space that we were looking for as part of our expansion. The motorway access supports our distribution operations across Yorkshire and beyond, while the office accommodation provides a professional environment for both staff and visitors. The move gives us the flexibility and capacity needed to support the next stage of our growth.”

Strategically located just outside Leeds adjacent to the M61/M621, Howley Park Estate extends to around 170 acres and provides more than 700,000 sq ft of industrial and commercial accommodation, supporting a broad range of regional and national occupiers including Asda, Currys, DPD, Stax Trade Centres and Walkers Transport.

CBRE and Carter Towler are joint agents for the estate.

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