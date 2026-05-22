Glencar Appointed to Deliver Link, Aylesbury

A five-unit Grade A industrial and logistics development totalling 192,000 sq ft, designed to deliver high-specification sustainable industrial space in Buckinghamshire.

Glencar has been appointed by Newlands to deliver Link, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire. The development will comprise five Grade A speculative industrial units totalling approximately 192,000 sq ft and is designed to meet growing demand for high-quality industrial and logistics accommodation in the region.

Located at Gatehouse Close, Aylesbury, the scheme will provide flexible industrial and warehouse space built to a high sustainability specification. The development is targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, reflecting a strong focus on environmental performance, energy efficiency, and long-term operational sustainability.

The project will include associated infrastructure and external works, including service yards, car parking, landscaping, ground improvement works, and extensive Section 278 highway upgrades.

The units have been designed to accommodate a range of industrial and logistics occupiers, offering modern specification warehouse and employment space in a strategically located South East logistics market.

Roy Jones, Managing Director – South at Glencar, said:

“We’re delighted to have been appointed by Newlands to deliver Link, Aylesbury. This is a high-quality industrial development that aligns strongly with our expertise in delivering sustainable, best-in-class logistics and industrial schemes across the South of England.

“The project’s strong sustainability credentials, including its BREEAM Excellent target and EPC A rating, demonstrate the shared ambition of the wider team to deliver future-focused industrial space that meets the evolving needs of occupiers. We look forward to commencing works and working collaboratively with Newlands and the professional team to bring the development forward successfully.”

James Miller, Head of Construction at Newlands Developments, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Glencar again and look forward to delivering this project together as part of our upcoming portfolio of mid box schemes.”

The project team includes Rame Consulting as PM / EA / QS, AJA Architects, and Burrows Graham as engineer.

Construction is scheduled to commence in May 2026, with completion targeted for May 2027.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals