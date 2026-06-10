Adaston and Synergize secure places on £695m national building safety framework

Yorkshire-based specialists Adaston and Synergize have both secured places on the £695m Procure Plus Framework.

Harrogate-headquartered Adaston has been appointed to Lot 4 – Fire Precaution and Compartmentation Works National, while Synergize has secured a place on Lot 11 – External Fabric Improvements to Medium and High Rise Building. Both lots are part of the “Framework for Building Safety and Compliance Works, and Associated Consultancy Services”.

The framework provides public sector organisations and housing providers with a compliant route to market for specialist building safety and refurbishment works, supporting faster procurement and access to pre-vetted contractors. Being part of the framework strengthens their ability to deliver compliant fire safety and building improvement projects for public sector clients across the UK.

The dual appointment creates a unique combined offering across internal and external building safety works, enabling the two Yorkshire firms to support clients with integrated solutions spanning passive fire protection, fire doors, compartmentation, façade remediation and wider building modernisation works.

Mark Loftus, Managing Director of Synergize Paul Ward, Acting Managing Director of Adaston

Paul Ward, Acting Managing Director of Adaston, said: “Being appointed to the Procure Plus framework is an important strategic milestone for Adaston and reinforces our position as a trusted specialist in passive fire protection and compartmentation works.

“Frameworks such as Procure Plus provide public sector clients with confidence that they are working with competent, compliant contractors who understand the complexities of modern building safety requirements.

“This appointment also creates exciting opportunities to collaborate alongside Synergize to provide clients with a more holistic approach to fire safety and building compliance projects.”

Mark Loftus, Managing Director of Synergize, said: “Securing a place on the Procure Plus framework is a significant achievement for Synergize and reflects the strength of our expertise in external building improvements and remediation works.

“As demand continues to grow for specialist high-rise compliance and refurbishment solutions, frameworks like this are becoming increasingly important in helping housing providers and public sector organisations deliver projects efficiently and compliantly.

“Together with Adaston, we can now offer a genuinely complementary service that addresses both the internal and external aspects of building safety and modernisation.”

Procure Plus supports social housing providers and public sector bodies with compliant procurement solutions for building maintenance, compliance and capital works projects.

The framework appointment comes amid continued growth for both businesses as demand increases for specialist remediation, compliance and refurbishment expertise following evolving building safety legislation and regulatory reform.

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