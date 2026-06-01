Creating a Sleek and Contemporary Outdoor Space with a small format block paving

Artro and Fusion block paving have been used to create a sleek and contemporary outdoor space for the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre located in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

This case study explores how Tobermore provided a modern solution with the specification of Artro and Fusion small format block paving, creating a sleek and contemporary outdoor space for the new innovation centre. These versatile products delivered a durable, functional, and visually striking environment designed to last. For projects where sustainable drainage is a key consideration, both ranges are also available as a permeable option – Hydropave Artro and Hydropave Fusio. The permeable range by Tobermore offers the trusted performance and aesthetics for all sizes and types of SuDS schemes.

Sitting on a 52-hectare site, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) is a collaborative project led by Renfrewshire Council and supported by the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise. Based within this impressive development sits the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre. The £88 million centre unites top-tier science and technology expertise under one roof, aiming to expedite innovative solutions for major challenges in medicine development and manufacturing. Hard landscaping was required for the space, which would provide both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

The entire project is projected for completion by 2034. AMIDS is set to become an internationally recognised centre for innovation, research, and manufacturing.

The Challenge: Create a sleek and contemporary outdoor space with a small format, contemporary hard landscaping product.

The new medicines manufacturing centre is set to revolutionise the field of medicine by accelerating solutions in medicine development and manufacturing, which is being supported by £88m from public and private partners. The architect, Optimised Environments, wanted to introduce a modern touch to the hard landscaping for this project. They sought a small format product that would create a contemporary feel while also adding texture to the space. As this was the first phase of a public realm project within a larger masterplan, it was crucial to choose a product that would endure well over time.

The Solution: Tobermore’s Artro and Fusion block paving transformed the outdoor space into a contemporary environment for the innovative new centre.

The technical and design support from Tobermore made specification of Artro and Fusion small format block paving for this project seamless. These versatile block paving products significantly enhanced the outdoor area, turning it into a contemporary and inviting environment for the innovative new centre. They also helped achieve a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, ensuring durability for years to come. The variety of textures and patterns available in the Artro and Fusion ranges allowed for a creative and dynamic layout, adding to the overall aesthetic of the centre while meeting the practical needs of high foot traffic and outdoor elements.

Ensuring that all materials arrived on schedule without delays was crucial for this project to adhere to the strict time frame. Tobermore was able to meet these expectations and provide seamless service support throughout the entirety of the project.

For more information, contact our team or head to Create & Construct to use any of the design and specification tools.

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