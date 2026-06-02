Giving Buildings a Voice: The Future of Intelligent Facilities Management

The facilities management sector is entering a new era, where data, technology and predictive insights are transforming how buildings are maintained, operated and optimised.
For decades, the Building Engineering Services Association’s SFG20 standard has provided the industry with a trusted framework for building maintenance. Since its introduction in 1990, the standard has helped facilities managers establish consistency across maintenance programmes, procurement processes and engineering operations. Today, SFG20 continues to underpin best practice, offering thousands of maintenance schedules covering a vast range of building assets.
However, modern buildings are significantly different from those of previous generations. Advances in digital technology, smart systems and connected infrastructure mean that many assets now generate detailed operational data, providing real-time insights into performance, efficiency and condition.
According to Andre Bothma, Managing Director – Strategic Asset Management & Energy at Bellrock, the industry now has an opportunity to move beyond traditional one-size-fits-all maintenance strategies and embrace a more intelligent, responsive approach.
Rather than relying solely on fixed maintenance schedules, predictive facilities management platforms can analyse asset performance continuously, helping engineering teams identify issues before they escalate into costly failures. By combining operational data, environmental factors and usage patterns, facilities managers can make more informed decisions and deploy resources where they deliver the greatest value.
This evolution is not about replacing established maintenance standards. Instead, it is about enhancing them through technology, creating dynamic maintenance strategies that adapt to the specific requirements of individual buildings and assets. A manufacturing facility operating in a demanding industrial environment, for example, may require a very different maintenance approach from a modern office building, despite containing similar equipment.
The benefits are substantial. Intelligent maintenance programmes can reduce unnecessary callouts, improve workforce efficiency, lower operational costs and enhance energy performance. Bellrock reports that clients adopting predictive maintenance approaches have achieved energy savings of around 20%, while improving long-term asset performance and lifecycle planning.
As buildings become increasingly connected and data-rich, facilities management is evolving from reactive maintenance towards proactive asset optimisation. By combining proven standards with intelligent technology, the industry is creating smarter, more sustainable buildings capable of delivering greater efficiency, improved performance and long-term value for owners and occupiers alike.
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