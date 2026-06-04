Government and Hill seal land for 10,000-home Cambridge site

One of the UK’s largest and most ambitious urban regeneration projects has taken a major step forward following the acquisition of the 700-acre Cambridge East site by Hill Group and Homes England.

The partners have confirmed plans to begin construction on the first phase of the development in 2029, with up to 500 homes forming the opening stage of a wider masterplan that will ultimately deliver more than 10,000 homes, 3 million sq ft of commercial space and approximately 9,000 jobs.

The site, formerly occupied by Cambridge Airport, has long been identified as a key growth location within the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor. The acquisition follows an agreement between Homes England, supported by its National Housing Bank, Hill Group and airport owner Marshall Group, which is set to relocate its operations by mid-2029.

The development will be delivered through a partnership between Hill and the Cambridge Growth Company, a subsidiary of Homes England established to support the city’s long-term expansion and economic growth ambitions.

Beyond housing delivery, the vision for Cambridge East centres on the creation of a sustainable mixed-use neighbourhood incorporating employment space, education facilities, healthcare provision, green infrastructure and improved transport connectivity.

Plans include new schools, community amenities, extensive public open space and the potential development of a regional construction skills and training hub designed to support workforce development and long-term employment opportunities.

The scheme is also expected to benefit from the proposed Cambridge East railway station, which would significantly enhance connectivity across the region, strengthening links to Cambridge city centre, London, Bedford and Oxford.

As one of the most important strategic development sites in the country, Cambridge East is expected to play a key role in addressing housing demand while supporting the continued growth of the city’s internationally recognised science, technology and innovation sectors.

A comprehensive programme of public consultation will now begin as the development team works towards future planning submissions and refines proposals for the new neighbourhood.

Andy Hill, Founder and Chief Executive of Hill Group, described Cambridge East as a unique opportunity to create a thriving and sustainable community, setting a new benchmark for placemaking while delivering homes, jobs, infrastructure and long-term economic growth for the region.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals