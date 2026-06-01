Huws Gray appoints new Operations Director for Plant & Tool Hire to expand its offering across the UK

Huws Gray, a national building materials supplier providing end-to-end solutions to tradespeople and the DIY market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Mugridge as Operations Director for Plant & Tool Hire as the Company continues to target strengthening its offering and expanding its presence across the country.

With over 30 years of operational and retail leadership experience, Jon has a track record of driving improvements and delivering growth. He began his career at B&Q at the age of 16, progressing from a checkout operator to General Manager, before moving to Homebase, B&M and WH Smith where he held senior regional management positions. Jon’s most recent role was with Brandon Hire Station, where he was National Operations Director. In this role, he led the implementation and adherence of a number of important procedures, implemented cultural change initiatives across the business and delivered improvements within its health and safety performance.

Given his considerable experience and expertise, Jon will lead the Huws Gray Plant & Tool Hire division’s focus on operational excellence, colleague development, continued excellence in health and safety, and supporting the long-term growth ambitions of the business.

Jon Mugridge, Operations Director at Huws Gray Plant & Tool Hire, commented:

“I am delighted to be joining Huws Gray at such an exciting point in its journey. There is a real opportunity here to deliver a first-class service, expand our offering across the country and deliver meaningful growth. In my career, I have always focused on colleague development and creating safe working environments, with a strong belief in empowering teams to deliver their best results, and I look forward to continuing this at Huws Gray.”

Shaun Allen, Chief Operating Officer of Huws Gray, added:

“Jon brings a huge amount of operational experience and leadership expertise to Huws Gray, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. His track record of developing teams, driving performance and leading positive cultural change speaks for itself, and makes him a fantastic addition to Huws Gray Plant & Tool Hire as we continue to target growth.”

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