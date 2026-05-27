Keylite strengthens housebuilder focus with appointment of new National Account Director

Keylite Roof Windows (Keylite), an award-winning manufacturer renowned for its quality and innovation, has appointed Paul Stephens as its new National Account Director to support the continued growth of its housebuilder division in the UK.

With over 20 years of experience across the housebuilder sector, Paul brings a strong background of sales leadership, national account management and strategic business development. Paul joins Keylite following a successful career with Kingspan, SIG Distribution, SIG Energy Management and Miller Pattison where he held senior positions.

In his new role, Paul will lead the development of Keylite’s housebuilder offering, supporting national and regional developers to deliver compliant and high-performance new build homes. A key focus will be driving awareness and adoption of Keylite’s ModuLite System, recently recognised with a Housebuilder Product Award for Best Building Fabric Product.

Paul’s appointment comes at a critical time for the industry, as housebuilders continue to navigate evolving regulations and the demands of the Future Homes Standard. Working closely with key customers, Paul will help ensure Keylite continues to meet the changing demands of both large-scale developments and smaller self-build projects.

Paul commented: “Keylite has built a strong reputation within the housebuilder sector through its customer focus, innovation and long-standing industry relationships. I’m thrilled to be joining the business at such a crucial time and look forward to helping strengthen our offering, support our customers and drive continued growth across the housebuilder market.”

The appointment follows a period of sustained growth for the housebuilder team, with investment in the graduate sales programme increasing regional customer support and sector-focused initiatives such as the Keystone Group Innovation Day helping strengthen relationships across the industry.

Jim Blanthorne, Managing Director at Keylite, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Paul to the team. His extensive experience, industry knowledge and strong relationships within the sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Keylite brand and expand our support for housebuilders.”

For more information on Keylite Roof Windows, visit www.keyliteroofwindows.com, call 01283 200 158 or email info@keyliteuk.com. To find out more about career opportunities within the Keystone Group, visit Keystone Group Careers.

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