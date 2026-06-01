Independent Data Reveals Widening Gap Between Sustainability Claims and Performance in UK Logistics

With Scope 3 emissions now a contractual requirement across many UK supply chains, the pressure on freight and logistics providers to prove, not simply assert, their environmental performance is intensifying. According to CDP research, supply chain emissions are on average 26 times greater than a company’s direct operational footprint, placing logistics providers at the centre of corporate decarbonisation strategies.

That is changing. For example, under UK government Procurement Policy Note 006, suppliers tendering for central government contracts above £5m annually must commit to Net Zero by 2050 and produce a verified Carbon Reduction Plan covering Scope 1, 2 and relevant Scope 3 emissions. In the private sector, the same shift is accelerating. Major retailers, manufacturers and e-commerce platforms are embedding emissions performance directly into supplier scoring criteria and in a growing number of cases, using it to disqualify potential partners.

“The conversation in procurement has fundamentally shifted. Five years ago, a logistics partner being asked to evidence their carbon footprint was uncommon. Today, not being able to answer that question with verified data, not estimates, is starting to cost companies contracts.” — Paul Lockwood, Managing Director, SEKO Logistics UK & Ireland

A growing credibility gap

While expectations are rising, verification remains inconsistent. There is no single mandatory standard for sustainability reporting in logistics, and the market has become crowded with certifications, self-assessments and ESG disclosures of varying rigour.

Recent analysis by PwC, covering more than 4,000 company disclosures to CDP, found that only 54% of organisations are on track to meet their Scope 3 targets, and fewer than 22% have what could be considered a mature supplier engagement programme. Across the industry, ambition is continuing to outpace evidence.

This gap is becoming increasingly visible to procurement teams, who are under pressure to demonstrate measurable emissions reductions across their supply chains.

Independent ratings providers are therefore playing a more prominent role in decision-making. EcoVadis, which assesses more than 150,000 companies across 180 countries, evaluates organisations across four areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Its scoring is based not only on policy commitments, but on measurable actions, outcomes and third-party verification.

Gold status is awarded to companies performing in the top 5% globally, a threshold that is particularly difficult to reach within the logistics sector.

Where SEKO Logistics UK & Ireland Stands

SEKO Logistics UK & Ireland’s EcoVadis Gold rating places it among a relatively small group of logistics providers able to demonstrate sustainability performance at this level under independent assessment. The business also ranks within the top 1% of logistics companies globally.

The rating reflects a structured, multi-year programme rather than a single initiative. Across its UK and Ireland operations, SEKO holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and is accredited as a Living Wage Employer. The company is also an active member of the British International Freight Association’s Sustainability Policy Group.

None of these credentials are self-awarded. Each reflects an independently assessed standard, and together they represent a sustainability programme built systematically rather than assembled for outward appearance.

“The EcoVadis process is rigorous precisely because every claim requires evidence. That discipline has been valuable for us, it encourages genuine operational improvement rather than just better reporting. Our continuous improvement programme becomes authentic and spans across the entire business” — Paul Lockwood, Managing Director, SEKO Logistics UK & Ireland

From targets to delivery

Beyond certification, SEKO UK & Ireland has established quantified decarbonisation targets, including a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 and 90% by 2050, supported by a completed baseline carbon footprint assessment as part of its broader logistics sustainability strategy in the UK and Ireland.

In an industry where long-term pledges are often made without clearly defined starting points, establishing a verified baseline represents a critical step in demonstrating progress.

Importantly, the business is also engaging directly with its supplier network to support emissions reduction across the wider supply chain, reflecting broader industry moves toward more sustainable retail supply chains. This includes working with smaller partners to improve measurement, reporting and operational performance, an increasingly important factor for clients managing Scope 3 obligations.

Additional initiatives include the rollout of an electric vehicle scheme for employees and active participation in industry forums focused on sustainability. Senior leadership engagement remains central, with sustainability accountability embedded at the executive level and within each department via a dedicated sustainability steering committee.

Implications for the sector

The logistics industry is not short of sustainability commitments. What is changing is the level of scrutiny applied to those commitments.

As Scope 3 emissions become embedded in both public and private sector procurement processes, the ability to evidence measurable progress is emerging as a key differentiator. Companies that can demonstrate independently verified performance are increasingly positioned ahead of those relying on future targets or self-declared achievements.

The gap between those delivering measurable sustainability outcomes and those making claims is widening, and as independent data becomes more central to procurement decisions, that gap is likely to become increasingly consequential.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals