KPE appoints new senior development manager

Ian Patillo joins Kajima Properties Europe as Senior Development Manager, bringing over a decade of development, land acquisition and project delivery experience across the UK and Canada.

Patillo has delivered complex, high-value projects spanning office, mixed-use, residential, and industrial sectors, with a combined construction value exceeding £1 billion.

The appointment strengthens Kajima’s planning-led development capability across London and supports its continued growth across multiple asset classes.

Kajima Properties Europe (“KPE”), the European development, investment and asset management arm of the Nikkei-listed Kajima Corporation, has appointed Ian Patillo as Senior Development Manager, bolstering its London-based development team.

Patillo brings a decade of experience in real estate development, land acquisition and project delivery, with a strong track record across both the UK and international markets. In his new role, he will focus on planning-led development opportunities in London and the UK, working across KPE’s pipeline of workspace, logistics and living development projects.

He joins from Landsec, where he held the role of Development Manager, driving the end-to-end delivery of major schemes across London. His experience encompasses design coordination, planning, legal negotiation, ESG strategy, stakeholder engagement, and financial management, guiding projects from feasibility through to enabling works and early delivery phases. His recent work includes high-profile office-led developments such as Hill House and 55 Old Broad Street in the City of London, with a focus on net-zero carbon and ESG-led outcomes.

Prior to this, Patillo held roles at Turner & Townsend and Wesgroup Properties in Vancouver, Canada. At Wesgroup, he was responsible for delivering large-scale master-planned communities and mixed-use developments with a total construction value exceeding £1 billion.

Based in KPE’s London office, Patillo will work closely with Phil McLaughlin, Head of Project Management, Tim James, Investment Director, and KPE’s wider development and investment teams. Ian’s initial focus will be leading on two of KPE’s planning-led commercial development projects in central London: 1 St John’s Square in Farringdon and 27 Soho Square in Soho, where KPE intends to undertake a comprehensive reimagining and sensitive expansion of both buildings.

Ian Patillo, Senior Development Manager at Kajima Properties Europe, said: “Kajima Properties Europe has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, design-led developments, and I’m thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal time for the business, helping leverage my experience to deliver developments across living, logistics and workspace sectors.”

John Harcourt, Managing Director at Kajima Properties Europe, added: “Ian’s appointment reflects our continued investment in development talent as we continue to grow our award-winning development capabilities and broaden our scope and reach. Ian’s experience is an excellent fit for the KPE team, and we look forward to his valuable contribution to delivering and growing our development pipeline.”

About Kajima Properties Europe

KPE is an established UK and European development and investment management business supported by the global strength of its parent company, Kajima Corporation. Founded in Japan in 1840, Kajima Corporation has grown into one of the world’s leading real estate and construction groups, giving KPE the heritage and global reach to deliver with confidence.

KPE specialises in developing, repositioning, and investing across sectors where long-term value is identified, spanning logistics, living, and workspace. The business originates and manages investments for both its own balance sheet and investor clients. KPE has an exceptional track record in managing core+ and value-add strategies, outperforming respective benchmarks to ensure investors exceed target returns.

www.kajima-properties.co.uk

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