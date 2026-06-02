Reds10 Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Former Wates Director

Modular construction specialist Reds10 Group has appointed industry veteran Steve Beechey as its new Executive Chair as the company looks to accelerate growth and expand its role in delivering modern methods of construction across the public sector.

Beechey will join the business in July, bringing with him more than 15 years of experience at Wates, where he most recently served as Group Public Sector Director. During his time with the contractor, he played a leading role in delivering major programmes across defence, education and justice, while also serving on the Wates Group Executive Committee for more than a decade.

His appointment comes as Reds10 continues to strengthen its senior leadership team following the recent arrival of Matt Thorpe as Chief Financial Officer.

The move reflects the company’s ambitions to scale its operations and further establish itself as a leading provider of off-site manufactured building solutions for public sector clients.

Reds10 specialises in modern methods of construction and has built a strong reputation delivering projects across defence, education, healthcare, justice, temporary accommodation and social housing sectors. The company’s approach focuses on manufacturing buildings off-site before transporting and assembling them on location, helping to reduce programme times, improve quality and support sustainability objectives.

Central to its operations is a 300,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Driffield, East Yorkshire, where building components are produced in a controlled factory environment before being installed on site.

Paul Ruddick, Chief Executive of Reds10 Group, said Beechey’s extensive experience in both construction and the public sector would be invaluable as the business enters its next phase of development. He added that his leadership and strategic insight would help support the company’s ambition to industrialise construction and expand the adoption of modern building techniques.

Commenting on his appointment, Beechey said he was joining the business at an exciting stage in its growth journey. He highlighted Reds10’s strong reputation for innovation and its clear ambition to transform how construction projects are delivered.

As demand continues to grow for faster, more efficient and sustainable construction solutions, Reds10’s latest leadership appointment underlines its commitment to driving innovation and supporting the wider evolution of the UK construction industry.

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