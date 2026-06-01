Lakeside secures new F&B deals, as Vue commits to major investment

Lakeside, the top five out-of-town super-regional destination owned and operated by SGS UK Retail, has announced the signing and opening of five leading food and beverage brands, and one UK debut. The new additions are part of SGS’s strategy to continue to evolve Lakeside’s offer, and are complemented by an extensive investment by longstanding leisure anchor, Vue.

Leading the new additions is GAIL’s, with the premium bakery and coffee shop committing to a 2,033 sq ft store on the lower level. GAIL’s joins other recent lifestyle additions to Lakeside, including The White Company, which recently opened.

Black Sheep Coffee has signed to Lakeside, and will be launching in a 1,500 sq ft space on the lower level this summer, adding to the variety of coffee options available

The strong demand for Lakeside among leading F&B brands has been evident with the arrival of Maki & Ramen and Smoke & Pepper, both having opened in recent weeks. The operators provide more choice for visitors and extend Lakeside’s appeal as an evening destination for socialising

Satisfying sustained visitor appetite for more grab-and-go options, Lakeside has also secured the UK debut of chocolate-themed dessert concept, Chocofay, and a second location for Pret, in 250 sq ft and 650 sq ft locations respectively

The cinema anchor at Lakeside’s unique waterfront, Vue is investing in a transformation of its nine-screen experience, strengthening Lakeside’s leisure offer and complementing the retail and F&B mix to further boost its appeal as a lifestyle destination. The investment will include Vue’s latest recliner seating, its new premium large format Epic, proving enhanced colour and 3D sound, and a new foyer concept. Together, the enhancements will create a best-in-catchment cinema experience

Rob Jewell, Managing Director of Asset Management at Pradera, commented: “Lakeside is revitalised, with investment in the destination attracting new brands and growing consumer loyalty to unprecedented levels. Lakeside’s out-performance is becoming self-fulfilling too, with demand from new and existing brands outstripping supply. This is reflected in these new F&B signings and openings; we have worked with each operator to create the ideal space, confident they will appeal to visitors from across our catchment. They are all great additions to Lakeside that, combined with Vue’s investment, reinforce its position as the dominant destination in the catchment, one with a unique lifestyle offer.”

Lakeside is a UK top five out-of-town super-regional destination (CACI). Revitalised over the last three years, it is the location of choice in a catchment of 7.2 million people with £23.2 billion of available spend. Framed by its signature lake and active waterfront, it provides a unique mix of retail and leisure that drives benchmark-setting performance.

Smith Young and LM are Lakeside’s retail leasing agents, and Metis and LM lead the leisure leasing. Pradera asset manages Lakeside on behalf of SGS UK Retail. Forty Group acted for GAIL’s and Black Sheep Coffee represented themselves.

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