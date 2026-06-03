Landmark Properties Wins Approval for Major Durham PBSA Regeneration Scheme



Landmark Properties has secured approval for revised plans to transform Durham’s Prince Bishops Place into a major mixed-use destination centred around a significant new purpose-built student accommodation development.

The scheme represents a major milestone in the long-awaited regeneration of the city centre shopping complex and will see the introduction of 504 student bedrooms alongside enhanced retail, leisure and public spaces. The approval follows amendments to an earlier consented scheme, replacing a proposed hotel with additional student accommodation to better reflect current market demand.

Located in the heart of Durham, Prince Bishops Place has faced increasing challenges in recent years as retail habits have evolved and footfall patterns have changed. The redevelopment aims to reposition the site as a vibrant mixed-use destination that combines modern student living with improved commercial opportunities and public realm enhancements.

The project is being brought forward through a partnership between Landmark Properties, Citrus Group and Galliard Homes. Landmark, one of the largest student housing developers and operators in the United States, exchanged contracts on the site earlier this year as part of its growing UK expansion strategy. The company currently manages more than 74,000 student beds globally and has identified Durham as a key market where demand for high-quality accommodation continues to outstrip supply.

Beyond the student accommodation element, the development will deliver upgraded retail and leisure units, improved pedestrian routes through the site and a new public square overlooking the River Wear. New connections will also open up views towards Durham’s historic cathedral and castle, enhancing the city centre environment and strengthening links across the area. The existing multi-storey car park will be retained as part of the plans.

Developers believe the project will play an important role in revitalising Durham’s city centre economy, creating a more diverse and sustainable destination that supports local businesses, attracts investment and meets the growing needs of the city’s student population. With approval now secured, the scheme moves a significant step closer to delivery and marks another major investment in Durham’s ongoing urban regeneration programme.

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