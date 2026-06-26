Magrock Appointed to Deliver Sustainable New Industrial Hub in Filton

Construction of a major new industrial development in the Bristol region is set to commence after Tungsten Properties appointed Magrock Construction as main contractor for its latest logistics and industrial scheme at Filton.

The appointment follows the successful completion of a £19m funding package from a private UK family office, underlining continued investor confidence in the industrial and logistics market despite wider economic uncertainty.

Known as Tungsten Park Filton, the development will provide five Grade A industrial and warehouse units ranging in size from 10,200 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft. The scheme has been specifically designed to address the ongoing shortage of high-quality mid-box industrial accommodation across the Bristol market, where demand from manufacturers, distributors, technology businesses and logistics operators continues to outstrip supply.

Situated on a self-contained 4.55-acre site, the development occupies a highly accessible location fronting the A38, with excellent connectivity to Junction 16 of the M5 and Junction 20 of the M4, placing future occupiers within easy reach of the South West, South Wales and the wider national motorway network.

Magrock Construction was selected following a competitive tender process and will deliver the project on behalf of Tungsten Properties and its investment partner.

The development has been designed with sustainability and long-term operational performance at its core. Each unit will provide modern warehouse accommodation with integrated first-floor office space, generous service yards and enhanced power capacity to support the evolving requirements of advanced manufacturing, industrial and logistics occupiers.

Environmental performance has been prioritised throughout the scheme, with Tungsten Park Filton targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification alongside an EPC A rating. Sustainability measures will include rooftop photovoltaic solar panels, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, sustainable drainage systems and extensive landscaping designed to improve biodiversity and create an attractive working environment.

The project reflects the growing demand for future-ready industrial space capable of supporting businesses as they work towards increasingly ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

Ian Dunckley, Development Director at Tungsten Properties, said securing funding for the scheme represented a significant milestone and demonstrated continued confidence in both the Bristol market and the wider mid-box industrial sector.

He noted that Bristol remains one of the UK’s most supply-constrained industrial markets and said the development would help address this shortage by delivering high-quality accommodation in a strategically important location. Dunckley also expressed confidence that Magrock Construction would deliver a first-class project for both the funding partner and future occupiers.

As industrial demand continues to be driven by advanced manufacturing, e-commerce, technology and last-mile logistics, developments such as Tungsten Park Filton are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting regional economic growth while delivering the sustainable, high-performance industrial space modern businesses require.

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