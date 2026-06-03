McLaren Chosen for Landmark £1bn Data Centre Development in Buckinghamshire

McLaren Construction has secured a leading role in the delivery of a major new £1bn data centre campus in Buckinghamshire, as investment in the UK’s digital infrastructure sector continues to accelerate.

The contractor has been appointed by US developer Corscale to help deliver the Court Lane Data Centre Campus in Iver, a strategically located site close to the M25 and within one of the country’s fastest-growing data centre markets.

Working alongside mechanical and electrical specialist Phoenix ME, McLaren has secured a pre-construction services agreement for the 14-acre development, which will transform an ageing industrial estate into a state-of-the-art hyperscale data centre campus.

The scheme will comprise two large-scale data centre buildings alongside a dedicated 140MVA substation, creating a significant new digital infrastructure hub within West London’s expanding technology corridor.

Enabling works are scheduled to begin in July and will include site clearance, utility diversions and extensive remediation activities ahead of the main construction phase. One of the first priorities will be the relocation of two major 36-inch Affinity Water mains that currently cross the site.

The wider project team includes international architecture practice Gensler, engineering consultancy Cundall providing MEP design services, and L&P Group supporting the engineering delivery strategy.

Julian Michalski, Head of Development at Corscale Europe, described the project team as a collaboration of leading specialists with extensive experience in delivering complex, mission-critical facilities. He said the collective expertise of the team would help ensure programme certainty, technical excellence and successful delivery through to completion in late 2029.

McLaren’s Managing Director for Data Centres, David McDonnell, highlighted the technical complexity of modern hyperscale facilities, noting that the project would require advanced construction methods and innovative delivery techniques to meet evolving customer requirements.

The development comes at a time of unprecedented growth within the data centre sector, driven by increasing demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, high-performance computing and digital services. Industry analysts continue to forecast substantial investment in new facilities as organisations seek greater processing power and data storage capacity.

Once completed, the Court Lane campus will add 140MW of capacity to the UK market, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading European destination for digital infrastructure investment and next-generation technology development.

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