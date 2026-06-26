New tenant secured at Sheffield industrial unit following refurbishment

Network Space has let a 22,537 sq. ft warehouse at Grange Mill Lane following an extensive refurbishment of the Grange 34 industrial estate.

ACM Meat Factory Ltd t/a Haiducci, a cured meat specialist, has taken the space on a seven-year lease to expand its manufacturing and wholesale business across the UK. The well-located industrial space at Grange 34 is just minutes from the M1 and Meadowhall.

Angelica Ciaciru, from Haiducci, said: “We wanted high-specification warehouse space which would also provide offices and facilities for our team. Grange 34 offers this, as well as a fantastic location adjacent to the M1 at the heart of the UK so we can easily reach all of the specialist shops around the country which sell our products.”

Located on Grange Mill Lane, just off Junction 34 of the M1 and minutes from Meadowhall, only three units now remain available ranging from 10,064 to 50,505 sq. ft (935 to 4,692 sq. m).

The industrial units with integral offices have been fully refurbished internally and externally to deliver high-spec, energy-efficient accommodation, which includes power capacity upgrades, PIR LED lighting, 8m clear internal height, full height loading and a secure shared yard with ample parking.

Helen Gordon, Property Director at Network Space Investments, said: “We are delighted to welcome Haiducci to Grange 34. We have comprehensively refurbished and repositioned the site following its acquisition last year. By delivering energy-efficient, modern accommodation, these high-quality, flexible units appeal to both local operators and national occupiers seeking immediate access to the motorway network.”

Sheffield and Rotherham city centres are within 20 minutes’ drive, with a population of more than 2 million economically active people within a 45-minute catchment. This strong location, coupled with the modern specification, makes Grange 34 an attractive proposition for warehousing, logistics and manufacturing businesses, underpinned by the limited supply of this size of unit along this M1 corridor.

CPP and Knight Frank are appointed as letting agents.

Toby Vernon, director at CPP said: “It’s excellent news to welcome Haiducci as the first tenant to this newly refurbished industrial estate in Sheffield. Grange 34 provides high quality units which are now available for immediate occupation. We have received strong levels of interest since the refurbishment completed and hope to be in a position to announce further lettings in the coming weeks.”

The refurbishment works were undertaken by Bansco, with project management led by GV&Co.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals