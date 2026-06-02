OP reimagines CBRE’s workspace at 3 Chamberlain Square, Birmingham

Leading office interior design consultancy, OP, has completed the fit out of CBRE’s new Birmingham office at 3 Chamberlain Square, Paradise Birmingham. The project spans 16,549 sq ft within one of the city’s most architecturally striking new buildings.

When CBRE made the decision to relocate from their previous home at Temple Row, OP supported them through the entire journey – from the initial location review through to design and delivery. The resulting space draws heavily on the architecture of the building itself, with its distinctive red terracotta façade, fluted cladding and signature OGEE arches all reinterpreted within the interior. Terracotta tones, arched forms and tactile finishes create a clear visual connection between outside and in, giving the office a strong sense of place that feels authentically connected to the city.

The design takes CBRE’s workplace philosophy and roots it firmly in Birmingham, creating something grounded and entirely specific to the city and the building.

The workplace includes nine meeting rooms, three two-person focus rooms, eight call pods and a dedicated Clientology client engagement space with carefully considered sightlines across Chamberlain Square. Wellbeing is embedded throughout, with a dedicated Parents’ Room and a separate wellness room.

Sustainability is central to the design story. Standout features include sculptural trees 3D printed from HS2 clay, the Altrock reception desk formed from reclaimed waste marble, a bespoke terrazzo worktop handcrafted from reclaimed Birmingham materials, and cork flooring. Recycled leather and Impact Cotton acoustic panels alongside cradle-to-cradle certified carpet tiles complete a rigorous material palette. The vast majority of CBRE’s existing furniture was also retained, refurbished and reintroduced – significantly reducing the embodied carbon of the fit out. Bespoke signage throughout tells the story of each element, giving staff and visitors a tangible connection to the thinking behind the space. The building holds BREEAM Excellent and WELL certifications and is the first in Birmingham to achieve a NABERS UK 5 Star Design Reviewed Target Rating.

“Our vision was to create a workspace that feels genuinely of Birmingham – drawing on the architecture of the building, the character of the city, and the culture of the people within it. We’re incredibly proud of what this project has become.” Claire Stant, Creative Designer at OP

“The new office has truly exceeded our expectations. OP have created a space that feels like a genuine reflection of both Birmingham and our business – full of thoughtful details that our team have really connected with. The feedback from staff and visitors alike has been overwhelmingly positive and we couldn’t be prouder of the result.” Will Ventham, Head of Midlands at CBRE Birmingham

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