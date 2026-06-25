Overton Electrical Services appointed to support nationwide VodafoneThree retail transformation programme

Overton Electrical Services has been appointed by a long-standing client to deliver an M&E package as part of a major nationwide retail transformation programme for VodafoneThree stores across the UK.

Under this appointment, Overton Electrical Services will deliver works across 29 retail locations nationwide, supporting the rebrand and refurbishment of existing Three stores alongside modular refresh works to existing Vodafone sites.

Overton Electrical Services has supported the Vodafone estate, now part of VodafoneThree, for the last 15 years, delivering projects across the Newbury headquarters, office buildings nationwide, data installations and the retail portfolio.

The company continues to be trusted to deliver high-quality M&E packages within demanding live retail and commercial environments. The programme is scheduled to run from May 2026 through to February 2028 and Overton Electrical Services will deliver comprehensive M&E packages tailored to the requirements of each individual store.

Works will include electrical installations in support of the wider refit scheme, alongside HVAC, data and fire alarm installations where required.

The project forms part of a significant retail modernisation initiative aimed at enhancing customer experience and refreshing the in-store environment across the VodafoneThree estate. The works will be carried out across multiple regions nationally, with each store receiving a bespoke approach to meet its operational and technical requirements.

Josh Brocklehurst, Director at Overton Electrical Services, said: “We’re delighted to continue our long-standing relationship on this exciting nationwide programme. This appointment reflects the confidence built through many years of successful collaboration and our team’s ability to deliver high-quality electrical installations within fast-paced retail environments.

“The scale of the VodafoneThree rollout presents a fantastic opportunity for us to support the transformation of stores across the UK, and we look forward to delivering a reliable and efficient service throughout the duration of the programme.”

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