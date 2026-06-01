Oxford’s Former Debenhams Set for Science-Led Future in £125m Transformation

A landmark former department store in the heart of Oxford is set to begin a new chapter after Morgan Sindall secured the fit-out contract for a major £125m redevelopment that will transform the historic building into a cutting-edge life sciences hub.

Located at 1–12 Magdalen Street, the former Debenhams store will be repurposed to provide approximately 100,000 sq ft of laboratory-enabled incubator and accelerator space, creating a significant new destination for science and technology businesses within one of the UK’s leading innovation centres.

The project is being delivered through a partnership between The Crown Estate, Pioneer Group and Oxford Science Enterprises, with international architecture practice Perkins&Will leading the design. The fit-out package secured by Morgan Sindall is expected to be worth more than £35m.

The redevelopment will breathe new life into the prominent city centre building while preserving its historic character. Rather than demolishing and rebuilding, the scheme will retain and repurpose the existing late-19th century structure, creating flexible laboratory facilities and workspace across the upper floors. The development will also feature conference and collaboration spaces, alongside a showcase laboratory designed to engage the wider public with scientific discovery and innovation.

A key feature of the project is its strong sustainability focus. By retaining the building’s existing structural frame and external envelope, the development team aims to significantly reduce embodied carbon and minimise the environmental impact associated with large-scale redevelopment. The approach reflects the growing emphasis across the construction and property sectors on adaptive reuse and the preservation of valuable built assets.

The scheme also highlights the increasing demand for specialist laboratory and research facilities as Oxford continues to strengthen its position as one of Europe’s most important science and technology clusters. The new hub will provide flexible accommodation for start-ups, scale-ups and established businesses operating across a range of scientific disciplines, helping to support innovation, collaboration and commercial growth.

The redevelopment forms part of The Crown Estate’s ambitious £1.5bn investment programme focused on science, innovation and technology sectors over the next 15 years. The long-term strategy is designed to support the growth of knowledge-based industries while creating sustainable and future-ready environments that encourage research, development and entrepreneurship.

Once complete, the transformation of the former Debenhams building will create a vibrant new centre for life sciences in the heart of Oxford, combining heritage preservation, sustainability and innovation to deliver a flagship destination for the city’s growing scientific community.

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