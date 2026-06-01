Panattoni starts 462,000 sq ft speculative development in Worksop

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has commenced construction at Panattoni Worksop 460, a 462,000 sq ft speculative logistics and manufacturing development at Manton Wood Distribution Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. The scheme is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027.

Panattoni Worksop 460 will be delivered to the highest sustainability standards, targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings and achieving net zero carbon in construction. The development incorporates a range of sustainability features including roof-mounted photovoltaic solar systems, EV charging, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting.

The scheme offers a gross internal area of 462,000 sq ft, comprising 441,699 sq ft of warehouse accommodation, Grade A office space across ground and two upper floors totalling 14,943 sq ft, and a transport area of 5,057 sq ft. The building has been specified to meet the requirements of modern logistics and manufacturing occupiers, with an 18 metre clear internal height, 43 dock doors including 8 Euro dock doors, 4 level access doors, a yard depth of 55 metres, 386 car parking spaces and 48 EV charging points.

The site is accompanied by an additional five acres of adjacent land, available to occupiers requiring room for expansion beyond the primary building footprint.

Worksop is a well-established logistics destination in North Nottinghamshire, situated at the heart of the UK’s principal distribution corridor. The town sits within easy reach of the M1 (Junction 31) and A1(M), providing direct connectivity to major population centres across the Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East. The area is home to major operators including DHL and B&Q, both of which run substantial logistics and distribution facilities nearby, and benefits from a strong local labour pool and competitive rental levels relative to more southern locations.

Andy Preston, Senior Development Director at Panattoni, said:

” Worksop punches above its weight as a logistics location. It offers great connectivity and a genuinely strong labour market within commuting distance of Sheffield, Doncaster and Nottingham, and that combination is increasingly difficult to find at this scale. We are seeing real depth of demand from occupiers who need large-format, high-specification space and need it quickly, and this building is designed to meet that requirement from day one. We already have some early engagement from occupiers on the speculative opportunity. For occupiers with longer-term growth ambitions, there is also an additional five acres of land directly adjacent to the site, which could be used for HGV parking or external storage – a flexibility that is increasingly hard to find at this scale and in this location.”

The development reflects Panattoni’s continued strategy of speculative delivery in supply-constrained markets, bringing forward high-specification, sustainable assets aligned with long-term occupier demand.

For more information, please visit www.panattoni.co.uk/our-properties/worksop/

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