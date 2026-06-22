Planning approved for 200,000 sq ft of prime industrial & logistics space at Eurocentral

Developers Manse LLP and J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) Plc, advised by planning consultant Porter Planning, have received planning consent from North Lanarkshire Council for Eurocentral Gateway, a new best-in-class industrial and logistics development at Eurocentral, Motherwell.

The consent marks an important step towards the delivery of two high-specification industrial and logistics units totaling approximately 200,000 sq ft, addressing strong occupier demand within Scotland’s premier distribution location. The project is anticipated to start in the autumn, with practical completion expected by autumn 2027.

Comprising buildings of approximately 80,000 sq ft and 120,000 sq ft, the units will be built to the latest standards, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, operational efficiency, high-quality design and generous yards, enabling businesses to reduce environmental impact while maximising operational performance. Specification includes dock and ground level loading, 12.5m eaves heights, large yards, generous power supplies, high quality offices, EV charging points, energy monitoring systems and PV panels fitted as standard, with both units targeting EPC A ratings and BREEAM Excellent accreditation.

Situated at the eastern entrance to Eurocentral, the development enjoys direct access onto the M8 motorway, placing it at one of the most accessible points on Scotland’s busiest logistics corridor. The wider Eurocentral estate extends to 650 acres and is served by Scotland’s first Channel Tunnel Rail Freight Terminal, with four major seaports within easy reach.

With vacancy along the M8 corridor remaining at around 2.5%, the planning decision is expected to prompt early interest from occupiers. CBRE and Colliers, appointed as joint leasing agents, are actively encouraging businesses to explore pre-let opportunities ahead of the construction start.

Craig Semple, Director at CBRE Scotland, said: “Planning consent for Eurocentral Gateway is a significant step forward for the Central Belt industrial market. Demand for prime, well-specified space remains strong, and supply is still tight, so the prospect of two new buildings of this quality at one of Scotland’s best-connected locations will no doubt be of interest to occupiers.”

Iain Davidson, Director in Colliers Industrial & Logistics team, said: “Securing planning permission means Eurocentral Gateway is now moving from aspiration to reality. The specification is among the strongest we’ve seen on the M8 corridor, and its position gives occupiers a connectivity advantage that is genuinely difficult to match elsewhere in Scotland. We anticipate strong occupier interest in these buildings and would urge interested businesses to engage with us early to avoid missing out.”

Further information on the development can be found at:

https://eurocentral.designworks-web.co.uk/

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