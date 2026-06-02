Prologis fully lets Central Park, Park Royal following One Stop Films deal

Prologis UK has completed the letting of DC2 at Central Park, Park Royal to film and television equipment specialist One Stop Films, bringing the estate to full occupancy.

The London-based business has signed a five-year lease on the 18,102 sq ft unit, which it will use for equipment rental operations, deliveries and studio space. The deal reflects growing demand from businesses supporting the UK’s film and television production sector for well-connected operational space within London.

DC2 recently underwent a refurbishment programme as part of Prologis’ ongoing commitment to enhance customer experience, improve building quality and support long-term sustainability ambitions across its portfolio.

Daniel Bishop, Co-Owner at One Stop Films: “The film and television industry relies on specialist equipment, responsive customer service and the ability to operate close to productions across the UK. Central Park gives us a well-connected base from which to support our customers, while providing the flexibility to expand our operations as the business continues to evolve.”

Gillian Scarth, Leasing Director at Prologis UK: “Achieving full occupancy at Central Park is a significant milestone and demonstrates the continued demand for modern, well-located industrial space in Park Royal. Through targeted refurbishment works, we’ve enhanced the quality of the estate and created space that meets the evolving needs of customers such as One Stop Films.”

Park Royal remains one of London’s most established industrial locations, providing strong connectivity into Central London and access to major transport infrastructure.

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