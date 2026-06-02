Solent Freeport and Solent Growth Partnership launch new £50,000 apprenticeship incentive to support SMEs and young people

Solent Freeport, in partnership with the Solent Growth Partnership through the Solent Business Growth Service, has today launched a new £50,000 Apprenticeship Incentive Programme designed to help small and medium-sized businesses across the Solent region recruit an apprentice for the first time, while supporting young people who have previously been not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Solent Freeport, in partnership with the Solent Growth Partnership through the Solent Business Growth Service, has today launched a new £50,000 Apprenticeship Incentive Programme designed to help small and medium-sized businesses across the Solent region recruit an apprentice for the first time, while supporting young people who have previously been not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The programme offers financial incentives of up to £2,000 per apprentice to eligible employers, alongside tailored business support, helping to reduce recruitment barriers, strengthen local skills pipelines and support inclusive economic growth across the Solent.

The incentive fund will support:

10 Foundation Apprenticeships, with £2,000 available per apprenticeship

20 General Apprenticeship Standards, with £1,500 available per apprenticeship

Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to eligibility and availability.

The initiative focuses on four priority growth sectors critical to the Solent economy:

Business Services Engineer

Engineering and Manufacturing

Software and Data

Hardware, Network and Infrastructure

By targeting employers who are taking on an apprentice for the first time, and apprentices who were previously NEET, the programme aims to unlock opportunity for those furthest from the labour market while supporting businesses to invest in the future workforce they need.

Brian Johnson, Chair of the Solent Freeport said:

“This programme is about creating real opportunity – for employers who want to grow but face recruitment challenges, and for individuals who need a route into skilled employment. By working with the Solent Growth Partnership, we’re ensuring Freeport investment directly supports people, productivity and long-term prosperity across the region.”

Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership Business Board added:

“Apprenticeships are a proven way for SMEs to build skills and talent, but the first step can feel daunting. This incentive, combined with practical business support through the Solent Business Growth Service, helps employers take that step with confidence while opening doors for young people who might otherwise be left behind.”

In addition to the financial incentive, participating employers will receive guidance through the Solent Business Growth Service, supporting them with recruitment, onboarding and longer-term business growth.

Eligibility and applications

To be eligible, employers must:

Be an SME based in or operating within the Solent region

Be recruiting an apprentice for the first time

Recruit an apprentice who was NEET immediately prior to starting

Offer an apprenticeship in one of the four eligible sectors

Apprenticeship starts must fall within the programme application window, and applications cannot be made retrospectively.

Further details, including full terms and conditions and application guidance, are available via the Solent Business Growth Service on www.solentgrowthpartnership.co.uk

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