Villa Park’s £100m North Stand Transformation Moves into Construction Phase

Work has officially begun on Aston Villa Football Club’s landmark £100m redevelopment of the historic North Stand at Villa Park, marking the start of one of the most significant stadium improvement projects currently underway in UK football.

Kingscote Construction has broken ground on the scheme, which will transform the stand and substantially increase capacity from 6,537 seats to 12,516 seats, helping the club accommodate growing demand from supporters while enhancing the overall matchday experience.

The project is scheduled for completion in time for the start of the 2027/28 football season, when the new stand is expected to be fully operational.

The redevelopment will deliver far more than additional seating. Plans include extensive upgrades to the club’s football infrastructure, with around 500 sq m of new first-team facilities being created. These will include modern changing rooms, enhanced medical and physiotherapy areas, and improvements to player-focused competition spaces designed to support elite-level performance.

Supporters will also benefit from a range of improvements, including upgraded hospitality facilities, enhanced concourse areas and a more vibrant matchday atmosphere within the expanded stadium.

The project is being delivered by Kingscote Construction alongside a number of specialist companies from across the wider Morrisroe Group. Morrisroe Demolition, GSS Piling, Morrisroe Limited, Houston Cox, Piper Joinery, Kingscote Plant, Kingscote Design and Kingscote Haulage will all contribute to the development programme.

Two key external partners have also been appointed, with J&D Pierce Contracts responsible for the structural steelwork package and King & Moffatt delivering the mechanical and electrical installations.

The investment reflects Aston Villa’s continued ambitions both on and off the pitch, following a period of significant growth and success for the club.

Andy Beckett, Managing Director of Kingscote Construction, said the teamwork and collaboration required to deliver a project of this scale mirrored the collective approach that drives success in professional sport.

He added that breaking ground represented an important milestone for Aston Villa, its supporters and the project team, as work begins on a stand designed to help secure the long-term future of one of English football’s most historic stadiums.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals