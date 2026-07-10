£100m Housing Opportunity Opens at One Horton Heath Development

Eastleigh Borough Council has launched the search for a design and build contractor to deliver a major new residential phase at its flagship One Horton Heath development in Hampshire, creating one of the largest local authority housing opportunities currently available in the UK.

Valued at approximately £100 million, the contract covers the Upper Acre parcel of the 310-acre mixed-use development located to the east of Eastleigh. The successful contractor will be responsible for delivering 424 mixed-tenure homes alongside the supporting infrastructure required to create a sustainable new neighbourhood.

The scope of works extends well beyond housebuilding, incorporating the construction of new roads, utilities, drainage infrastructure, landscaping, public open spaces and associated civil engineering works that will support the long-term growth of the wider community.

The Upper Acre package represents the second major residential phase within the ambitious One Horton Heath masterplan, which will ultimately deliver around 2,500 new homes together with schools, employment space, community facilities and extensive green infrastructure, creating a significant new settlement for the region.

Construction activity is already well underway across the wider development. Wates is currently delivering the first residential phase at the Lower Acre parcel, which comprises 381 new homes, while major infrastructure works serving the overall scheme have either been completed or remain under construction. This investment has established the essential transport, utility and site infrastructure needed to enable subsequent phases to progress efficiently.

Planning permission for the Upper Acre development has already been secured following reserved matters approval earlier this year, allowing the procurement process to move forward without delay.

Eastleigh Borough Council intends to appoint a contractor in January 2027, with construction expected to commence the following month. The first homes are scheduled for completion in September 2027, while the final properties are anticipated to be handed over by May 2030.

For the construction industry, the project represents a significant opportunity across multiple disciplines, including residential construction, civil engineering, highways, utilities, landscaping, building services and public realm delivery. The scale of the development is also expected to generate substantial opportunities throughout the regional supply chain, supporting local contractors, consultants, manufacturers and specialist trades.

As local authorities continue to address housing demand through strategic masterplanned developments, One Horton Heath stands as one of Hampshire’s most significant residential-led regeneration projects. The latest procurement marks another important milestone in delivering a high-quality, mixed-tenure community designed to provide new homes, supporting infrastructure and sustainable placemaking for future generations.

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