£26bn Royal Oak Programme to Transform Britain’s Naval Bases

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled plans for a landmark £26 billion infrastructure programme that will modernise the UK’s three principal naval bases, creating one of the country’s largest long-term construction and engineering pipelines.

Known as Project Royal Oak, the ambitious 10-year programme forms part of the Government’s wider £298 billion Defence Investment Plan and represents the biggest investment in Britain’s naval infrastructure since the Cold War.

The extensive programme will deliver major marine civil engineering works, dockyard modernisation, waterfront infrastructure, operational buildings, accommodation, research facilities and specialist engineering assets across HM Naval Base Clyde, HM Naval Base Devonport and HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

HMNB Clyde at Faslane will receive the largest share of investment, with £15.1 billion allocated to support the ongoing Clyde Transformation Programme. The investment is expected to establish the Scottish base as one of the UK’s largest and busiest construction sites over the coming decade.

Among the major projects planned are three new floating docks under Programme Euston to expand submarine maintenance capability, together with new shoreside infrastructure, an off-site engineering facility, dock modernisation works, training facilities, accommodation for service personnel and extensive estate renewal. The programme will support the UK’s Continuous At Sea Deterrent, alongside the Astute-class submarine fleet and the future Dreadnought and SSN-AUKUS programmes.

HMNB Devonport in Plymouth will benefit from £7.1 billion of investment, reinforcing its role as the UK’s centre for deep submarine maintenance. Planned works include major upgrades to 15 Dock, modernisation of 10 Dock and improvements to 14 Dock to facilitate the return of submarine defuelling operations. The programme will also deliver wider dockyard renewal, estate improvements and replacement infrastructure supporting the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet, surface vessels and the Royal Marines.

Meanwhile, HMNB Portsmouth will receive £3.9 billion to upgrade key waterfront infrastructure, docking facilities and operational assets. The investment will also provide modern accommodation and estate improvements supporting the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, ensuring the base remains fit for future operational requirements.

For the construction industry, Project Royal Oak represents a significant pipeline of opportunities across marine civils, heavy engineering, structural refurbishment, mechanical and electrical engineering, utilities, defence infrastructure, specialist manufacturing and long-term facilities management. The scale and duration of the programme are expected to generate substantial opportunities for contractors, consultants, supply chain partners and specialist engineering firms across the UK.

In addition to improving operational capability, the programme will deliver new research and development facilities, training centres and advanced engineering infrastructure designed to improve fleet availability and support the next generation of Royal Navy vessels.

As Britain continues to strengthen its defence infrastructure, Project Royal Oak is set to become one of the most significant public sector construction programmes of the decade, delivering long-term investment while creating modern, resilient naval bases capable of supporting the UK’s maritime defence requirements well into the future.

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