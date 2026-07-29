Aston Group, the award-winning, end-to-end building services, regeneration and compliance company have strengthened their senior leadership team with two new hires

Michael (Mike) Bevens joined the Aston Group senior leadership team in July as the new Head of Operations. Mike was formerly Operations Manager at TSG Building Services.

Mike has a strong background in building services operations and contracts management with social housing and Local Authorities. In his new role overseeing the Aston Group operational performance, he will be working closely with the team to continue the successes and seek ways to continually improve delivery.

Mike comments: “What has impressed me most since joining Aston Group is the commitment, expertise, and dedication of the people across the business. I’m excited to build strong relationships with colleagues, customers, and partners as we continue to enhance our services and support the company’s ambitious growth plans.”

This appointment adds to the recruitment of Michael Hutchison, the new Aston Group Head of Commercial, who joined from a Commercial Manager role at Bell in May.

Michael Hutchinson Mike Bevens

With an extensive background in commercial management and quantity surveying, Michael brings over 15 years’ experience across social housing, property services, commercial and public sector. He has a proven track record of leading the growth and commercial performance of £multi-million operations, with expertise spanning financial governance, reporting, risk management and team development across planned maintenance, decarbonisation, fire protection and responsive repairs.

Michael shares: “Being part of a people-centric organisation is what drew me to Aston, as I believe this is among the most important attributes for a business to have. I appreciate where the business has come from and am eager to see where we will take it next.”

Commenting on the new hires, Chris Masters, Managing Director of Aston Group adds: “Mike and Michael align with the Aston Group focus on operational excellence and join us at a time when we are seeking to further expand the business and build on our incredible success over the last financial year. They both have strong, relevant experience they can bring to our projects, and I look forward to working with them as new members of our senior leadership team.”

For further information visit https://astongroup.co.uk.

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