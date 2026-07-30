First look at brand-new premium student accommodation at Brabazon as opening confirmed for this September

Prospective students can now get an early glimpse of life at The Propeller Quarter, with newly released images revealing the premium student accommodation at Brabazon.

With many school leavers currently waiting on A-Level results and the start of university clearing on 13th August, YTL Developments has confirmed that The Propeller Quarter is ready to welcome hundreds of students from September.

The new images showcase the modern, affordable student homes and social spaces including bedrooms, shared living and dining spaces, gym and the main entrance. Two residential buildings built by YTL Construction UK, using a range of innovative off-site solutions, will open at the start of this academic year, providing 745 beds for students studying in Bristol and the South West.

A further two residential buildings are due to open in the following academic year, taking the total number of beds to more than 1,500. When fully complete, The Propeller Quarter from YTL Developments will be one of the largest purpose-built student accommodation options in the UK, taking pressure off Bristol’s private rental market, where large numbers of shared student houses can upset the balance of some neighbourhoods.

Rooms currently start from £180 per week, offering students a more affordable option in a city where accommodation costs continue to be a major consideration when choosing where to study.

The Propeller Quarter is minutes from UWE Frenchay and has transport links to all major Bristol Campuses – including the new University of Bristol Enterprise Campus – via the brand-new Bristol Brabazon train station, which is opening in Autumn this year. Dedicated Metrobus services are already running through Brabazon.

Students can choose from fully furnished shared ensuite cluster flats, private studios and accessible rooms, with utilities and high-speed internet included. Shared social amenities feature dedicated study areas, an onsite gym, outdoor wellbeing spaces, a cinema lounge, karaoke and gaming rooms, music and content creation studios.

Students will be part of the growing lifestyle at Brabazon as the most exciting new city district in the South West – from pop-up food destinations and padel courts to immersive golf experiences and an exciting food and drink quarter coming early next year. The nearby Spitfire Hangar community hub, home to Mokoko Bakery, hosts regular events and social activities, while Cribbs Causeway is just a short distance away.

Future residents will also be among the first to experience the wider transformation of Brabazon, including live music at the new Aviva Arena, a 20,000-capacity venue currently under construction.

Jon McDiarmid, Director of Sales and Marketing at YTL Developments, said:

“It’s fantastic to see The Propeller Quarter taking shape ahead of welcoming its first students this September. We know that finding good-quality accommodation that offers value for money is a key consideration for students and their families, and The Propeller Quarter has been designed to provide exactly that.

“As well as modern, affordable accommodation, students will be part of an exciting new neighbourhood with excellent transport links, high-quality facilities and a range of amenities on their doorstep.”

Prospective students can find out more at prestigestudentliving.com.

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