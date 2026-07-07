Groundbreaking ceremony marks major milestone for Priory Centre redevelopment

A groundbreaking ceremony in June officially marked the start of the next phase of construction at the multi-million redevelopment of the Priory Shopping Centre on Bridge Street in Worksop.

With £17.9 million of UK Government funding, in addition to £2 million from Bassetlaw District Council, the scheme is being delivered by Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, on behalf of Bassetlaw District Council, under The Medium Works Framework, which Pagabo manage on behalf of The Education Alliance.

Representatives from Bassetlaw District Council, including Leader of the Council Cllr Julie Leigh, joined project partners G F Tomlinson, Pagabo, project managers Beyond Consult, Anotherkind Architects and consultants, Gleeds at the ceremony to celebrate the commencement of construction works following the completion of the demolition phase.

The event marked another significant milestone in the transformation of the Priory Centre site, which is set to become a revitalised leisure and retail destination at the heart of Worksop town centre.

Enabling works began on site in February 2026, followed by the careful demolition of sections of the existing Priory Centre building. Works were completed while maintaining access to operational retail units and key pedestrian routes through the town centre, ensuring minimal disruption to businesses, residents and visitors.

Construction activity is now underway with the shopping centre set to host facilities including a climbing wall, indoor adventure play area and a bowling alley. Further works include public areas being refreshed and the installation of a pedestrian bridge over the Chesterfield Canal, providing a new gateway to the redevelopment and town centre. The redevelopment set to deliver a modern, attractive environment designed to increase footfall, strengthen the town centre offer and support long-term economic growth within the area.

Located within the historic market town of Worksop, the project continues to present complex logistical considerations due to its proximity to existing retailers, residential properties and busy access routes. G F Tomlinson has worked closely with the Council and stakeholders throughout the programme to ensure works are delivered safely and efficiently while maintaining public access and business operations.

Bassetlaw District Council purchased the site in 2023, with the majority of the £20 million redevelopment funding secured through the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund. The regeneration scheme forms a key part of the Council’s wider ambitions to enhance the town centre and create a destination that better serves local residents, businesses and visitors.

Andy Sewards, Chairman of G F Tomlinson, said: “The ground-breaking ceremony represents a proud moment for everyone involved in this transformational project and demonstrates the collaborative working approach that has brought us to this stage. Following the successful completion of the demolition works, it is exciting to see construction now progressing on site and the vision for the future of The Priory Centre beginning to take shape.

“As a contractor with a long history of delivering regeneration projects across the Midlands, we understand the importance of developments such as this in supporting local communities and creating lasting economic and social value. Our team has worked closely with Bassetlaw District Council and project stakeholders throughout the planning and early delivery phases to ensure the works are carried out safely and sensitively within this busy town centre environment.”

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: ““We have reached a major milestone in this transformational development that will bring modern leisure and entertainment facilities to our town centre. The change is already remarkable, and the true scale of the project is becoming clear. It is exciting to see the foundations being laid for a new destination that will help to revitalise the high street and compliment the impact we are already making by attracting new businesses and supporting existing retailers.”

Elliott Talbot, senior category manager at Pagabo, said: “It’s fantastic to see construction progressing on this important regeneration project following the successful completion of the demolition phase. The redevelopment of The Priory Centre demonstrates the value of strong collaboration between the public sector, delivery partners and the local supply chain to bring ambitious town centre renewal projects to life. Through The Medium Works Framework, we’re proud to support Bassetlaw District Council in delivering a scheme that will create lasting social and economic benefits for Worksop, helping to enhance the town centre experience for residents, businesses and visitors for years to come.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals