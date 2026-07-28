Jan Green becomes Chief Commercial Officer for STARK Building Materials UK

STARK Building Materials UK has appointed Jan Green as Chief Commercial Officer, strengthening its senior leadership team as the business continues to develop its commercial strategy and industry partnerships.

Jan brings more than 12 years’ experience in the building materials and distribution sector, having held senior commercial roles with other leading merchants. She has extensive expertise in developing supplier relationships, identifying opportunities for growth, and creating greater value for customers and commercial partners.

In her new role, Jan will focus on strengthening STARK UK’s partnerships with suppliers and ensuring they have the support, insight and visibility needed to succeed in an evolving and challenging market.

She will also work across STARK UK and its brands to help make the business the go-to merchant for products and materials, connecting strong supplier partnerships with the changing needs of customers.

Jan’s appointment will build on STARK UK’s customer-first approach and support its ambition to be the UK’s number one building and materials distributor and partner of choice.

Jan said: “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role of Chief Commercial Officer for STARK Building Materials UK. The business has strong foundations and trusted relationships with customers and suppliers, giving us an exciting platform from which to grow.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues and partners across the industry to strengthen those relationships, create new opportunities and make a positive difference to our business, our customers and the wider sector.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ian Goldsmith, Chief Strategy Officer at STARK UK, said: “Jan’s expertise in the building and materials distribution sector combined with her passion for developing strong and lasting supplier and customer relationships is a huge asset to STARK UK. I have no doubt she will make a meaningful impact on both our business and the industry as a whole.”

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