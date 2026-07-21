MERA invests equity in £100m Winslade Park transformation as Exeter estate hits 100-company milestone

MERA Investment Management has made a significant equity investment in Winslade Park, an 86-acre grey-to-green development in Exeter with a GDV of £100m. Following the completion of Clyst House in March 2026, the park has welcomed eight new companies, taking its occupier community to more than 100 businesses and around 1,500 professionals.

The estate is also on course to become one of the UK’s first large-scale office developments to run entirely on on-site renewable energy. Solar installation is scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion expected before year-end. Once operational, the array will power the park in full, a significant draw for the growing number of occupiers and investors with firm sustainability commitments.

With roughly 30,000 sq ft of premium office space still available, the park is on track to reach 90% occupancy by the end of the year, capping a landmark year of growth for the estate.

MERA’s investment supports a series of upgrades now completing across the estate:

An investment in the Vault Gym, adding new shower and changing facilities, dedicated cycling and yoga studios, and five resident personal trainers. The gym also houses a Hyrox Training Hub, running specialised hybrid fitness classes to help athletes train and prepare for official races.

New 300-space car park beside Clyst House, due to be completed imminently.

Relaunched catering and dining offer, with a new operator starting soon.

An events programme of around 100 events planned through to the end of 2026, split roughly 60% business and 40% private, alongside a new corporate training academy and away-day programme.

The appointment of Fiona Moores as Head of Operations, overseeing catering, events and wellbeing, having previously led operations for a nine-strong hotel portfolio.

Edward Matthews, CEO of MERA Investment Management, commented:

“Winslade Park represents the highest level of tenant wellbeing we’ve seen across all investments presented to us, and was a defining factor in our decision to invest. The office sector is dynamic, once again attracting high levels of demand, and our funding supports entrepreneurial management teams who have the drive to create exceptional places to live and work.”

“As a private investor, we are actively backing opportunities where there is potential to scale up, and this project is a revolutionary development for the area.”

Mark Edworthy, Managing Director of Burrington Estates, commented:

“We really enjoy working with the MERA team as they have a genuine passion for what we are developing here, and it feels like a collaborative partnership with a constant flow of ideas. We have created beautiful spaces for human connection: whether that is for your office, your team, a business event or a wellness journey. The response from tenants, visitors and the broader community has been remarkable.”

Winslade Park’s occupier community has grown to more than 100 companies, including AECOM, Bishop Fleming, Vistry Group, Lovell Partnerships, Hays, Currie & Brown, Haskoning and Begbies Traynor, reflecting the strong market response to the estate’s ongoing transformation.

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