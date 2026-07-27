New Wembdon neighbourhood begins to take shape as launch draws closer

A brand-new neighbourhood is coming to life in Wembdon as construction continues at Centenary Heights. The 109-home development, being delivered by South West housebuilder Cavanna Homes in partnership with Martin Grant Land, will welcome its first prospective buyers when homes are released to registered customers in August 2026.

As construction progresses, the development is already delivering benefits beyond the homes themselves, with more than £971,000 being invested into the local area to support schools, transport and community infrastructure across Bridgwater and Wembdon.

The investment includes at least £595,574 towards primary education, £93,743 for early years provision, £96,889 to support local bus services, £139,767 for off-site highways improvements and £10,496 to enhance Public Rights of Way.

Land has also been set aside for a new primary school, neighbourhood centre and extensive play areas, helping to create a thriving new community alongside the new homes.

Located on the edge of Wembdon, Centenary Heights will offer a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, carefully designed to complement the character of the local area while making the most of its setting between Bridgwater and the Somerset countryside.

Infrastructure and groundwork are now well underway, with the development steadily taking shape as construction continues towards its first sales launch later this summer.

Hannah Newnes, Sales and Marketing Director at Cavanna Homes, said: “There’s a real sense of momentum on site now. It’s always exciting when you reach the stage where people can begin to picture what a new community will become, and that’s exactly what’s happening at Centenary Heights.

“We know there’s strong demand in this part of Bridgwater from people who want to stay local but are looking for a high-quality new home. One of the real strengths of this development is the range of homes available, giving first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers genuine choice in one location.

“Just as importantly, it’s about creating a place that will serve the community for years to come. Alongside the new homes, there’s significant investment in schools, transport and local infrastructure, as well as land for future community facilities, helping to ensure the development makes a positive contribution to the wider area.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first visitors later this August and giving them the opportunity to see everything Centenary Heights has to offer.” Further details, including house types, pricing and launch dates, will be announced in the coming weeks. To register interest and be among the first to hear about the launch, visit cavannahomes.co.uk.

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