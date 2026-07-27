Portakabin Joins Everything Estates Framework to Accelerate Public Sector Building Delivery

Portakabin has strengthened its position in the public sector construction market after being appointed as an approved supplier to Place Group’s Everything Estates framework, providing public sector organisations with faster access to modular building solutions through a compliant procurement route.

The appointment will enable local authorities, education providers, NHS trusts and other public sector bodies to procure both temporary and permanent modular buildings without the need for lengthy tendering processes, helping accelerate the delivery of new facilities and estate improvements.

Everything Estates is designed to simplify procurement by allowing organisations to either directly appoint approved suppliers or undertake a streamlined mini competition, reducing timescales while ensuring compliance with public sector procurement requirements.

For the construction and built environment sectors, the framework offers a practical route for delivering projects where speed, flexibility and value are critical. It supports organisations responding to increasing demand for services, replacing ageing infrastructure or delivering additional accommodation quickly and efficiently.

Portakabin’s inclusion on the framework reinforces the growing role that modular construction continues to play across the public estate, where off-site manufacturing is increasingly being adopted to minimise disruption, improve programme certainty and deliver sustainable, high-quality buildings.

Keith Rayner, Head of Frameworks at Portakabin, said: “Joining the Everything Estates framework reinforces our commitment to making it easier for public sector organisations to access high-quality modular building solutions, for both temporary and permanent requirements.

“Whether responding to growing demand, replacing ageing facilities or delivering new accommodation at pace, the framework provides customers with a compliant and streamlined procurement route that saves valuable time, while ensuring excellent value.”

Claire Delaney, Managing Director of Everything Estates, added: “Everything Estates gives control to our clients by allowing customers to obtain the best value for money based upon their requirements and not those that are pre-determined by the framework operator. It removes unnecessary bureaucracy and creates a time efficient route for procurement, which delivers enhanced return on investment for all parties.”

As demand continues to grow for flexible and efficient estate solutions, the appointment highlights the increasing importance of framework agreements in supporting the rapid delivery of public sector projects, while providing clients with greater choice, improved procurement efficiency and access to trusted construction partners.

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