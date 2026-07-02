Taylor Wimpey brings forward Lancaster plans at Beaumont Rise

Taylor Wimpey North West is bringing forward plans for a new residential development of 58 homes in Lancaster, with the acquisition of land for its Beaumont Rise development taking place on 30th June.

Located off Slyne Road, Beaumont Rise will deliver 58 homes, comprising a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes designed to support a range of buyers, including first-time buyers, families and downsizers.

The development has received full planning permission and work on the development is expected to take place later this week.

Beaumont Rise will also include public open space, landscaped green areas, pedestrian links throughout the development and a range of energy-efficient features. Existing landscape features across the site are expected to be retained and enhanced as part of the plans.

As one of the UK’s largest homebuilders, Taylor Wimpey has more than 100 years of experience delivering homes and communities across the country and has built more than one million homes since its foundations were established. Taylor Wimpey is also recognised as a five-star homebuilder by the Home Builders Federation, based on customer satisfaction scores from homeowners.



Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “We’re pleased to be taking the next step towards bringing Beaumont Rise to Lancaster.

“As Taylor Wimpey enters the area, we want to engage with local residents and stakeholders and ensure people feel informed as plans progress.

“Our ambition is to create a new neighbourhood that meets local demands for new homes and provides a well-connected place to call home.”

Residents interested in following the progress of the development can find more information and register for updates via the Beaumont Rise webpage.

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