Vyntelligence supports VodafoneThree’s network upgrades with Agentic Video Intelligence technology

VodafoneThree has today announced a partnership with Vyntelligence (Vyn®), a category-pioneering Agentic Video Intelligence Work Platform, to support its network integration and upgrade programme. Through the use of AI-powered video, Vyntelligence technology will help support engineers to upgrade thousands of mobile network sites more efficiently, safely and accurately.

Following the merger between Vodafone and Three, VodafoneThree is investing £11 billion to build the UK’s best network. By integrating, modernising and upgrading sites across the country, VodafoneThree will deliver 5G Standalone (SA) coverage to 99% of the UK population by 2030, and 99.96% by 20341.

Empowering the contractor ecosystem

A key part of this network rollout is working with multiple delivery partners and subcontractors. Traditionally, the transition from build to activation has relied on detailed paperwork and manual audits, which can slow progress and lead to delays, or require additional site visits.

Vyntelligence supports this process through the Vyn® app, enabling field teams to capture short, guided videos of their work. The technology then reviews the build quality in near real-time, helping to identify any risks or safety concerns and confirm when the site is ready. This creates a more streamlined and consistent way to evidence activity on site, while helping to reduce administrative burden for engineers.

Iain Milligan, Director of Network Development & Infrastructure at VodafoneThree said:

“Upgrading a network at this scale requires close collaboration across delivery partners and teams on the ground. By working with Vyntelligence, we’re giving our engineers a more streamlined way to capture and share their work, reducing the need for manual, time intensive processes while helping to maintain consistent standards across sites.

“Using this technology, we can improve the efficiency, enhance safety and support engineers to progress the network rollout at greater speed and with more confidence – enabling us to deliver better connectivity for our customers.”

Benefits for customers and the economy

By using Video AI to help streamline these setup cycles, VodafoneThree can bring upgraded 5G coverage online more quickly. This means customers can start to benefit sooner, while supporting engineers in the deployment of resilient, high-quality digital infrastructure needed to support the UK’s growing digital economy.

Kapil Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of Vyntelligence, said:

“Vyntelligence is proud to support one of the UK’s most ambitious infrastructure projects. We provide the ‘eyes and ears’ on the ground, helping VodafoneThree deliver the UK’s best network and set a new global standard for how national networks are built and maintained. By fostering a unified ecosystem, we establish shared visibility and intelligence across all sites and assets, enabling faster decisions at scale.”

Key facts at a glance

Faster activation: Sites go live weeks earlier, providing quicker 5G access.

Work assurance: AI checks work instantly, reducing the need for repeat visits.

Contractor Support: Speeds up approvals and ensures faster payments for partners.

Economic growth: Supports a network that could add £6.6bn to the UK economy.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals