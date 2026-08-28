Doka PCF expansion clears way for smarter product choices and improved supply chain sustainability

Doka is further enhancing its position as a leader in transparent sustainability data for the construction industry. The global formwork and scaffolding specialist is expanding Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs) to more than 9,000 products.

By increasing the dataset, Doka is removing a major barrier to transparent, evidence-based decision-making across the construction supply chain. The expansion forms part of Doka’s wider sustainability ‘mindset’, embedded across its long-term strategy.

Julia Weber, Head of Sustainability at Doka, said: “Expanding our Product Carbon Footprint data to more than 9,000 products creates even greater transparency throughout the entire construction process. Reliable emissions data helps our customers better understand the CO₂ impact of their projects, make informed procurement decisions, and effectively support their own climate targets.”

The construction industry is a major contributor to the UK’s carbon footprint. According to the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee report, the built environment accounts for circa 25% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Wider adoption of initiatives such as PCF data will be crucial to the UK meeting its net zero goal.

Expanding sustainable strategy

A product carbon footprint measures the total greenhouse gas emissions generated by a single item throughout its entire life cycle – from cradle-to-grave. Doka’s expansion of its PCF dataset is its sustainability strategy’s latest landmark achievement. In December 2024, it became the first formwork company worldwide to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative – the global benchmark for net zero, aligning annual emissions-reduction targets with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal.

Doka is progressing its ambitious 2040 net zero target while committing to reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO₂ emissions by 42% by 2030. This is alongside the company’s continued investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable logistics across its own operations.

Julia Weber continued: “Expanding our Product Carbon Footprint data is a natural extension of our sustainability mindset, not a standalone milestone. It reflects how we operate as a business — absorbing sustainability into every part of our operations as we work towards net zero.”

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