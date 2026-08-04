Glencar begins construction on new industrial facility at SEGRO Park Coventry

Design and Build contract will deliver a 91,245 sq. ft Grade A industrial and logistics facility at SEGRO Park Coventry.

Glencar has commenced construction of Unit 3C, a new 91,245 sq. ft Grade A industrial and logistics facility at SEGRO Park Coventry, following its appointment by SEGRO to deliver the purpose-built development.

The appointment marks the third project Glencar has delivered for SEGRO, continuing the companies’ ongoing collaboration in the industrial and logistics sector.

Located within the 215-acre SEGRO Park Coventry development, south of Coventry Airport, the wider scheme has outline planning permission for up to 3.7 million sq. ft of industrial and logistics accommodation, supporting manufacturing, distribution and warehouse occupiers.

The new facility has been pre-let to Volvo Group, which recently announced a £24 million investment in the site to create a new Regional Distribution Centre serving the UK and Ireland. Once operational, the purpose-built facility will feature an automated storage and picking system, supporting faster and more efficient parts distribution across Volvo Group’s UK and Ireland operations.

Construction commenced this month and is scheduled for completion in January 2027.

Delivered under a Design and Build contract, Glencar’s scope includes the design and construction of the new facility, comprising a 12-metre clear haunch height warehouse, integrated two-storey office accommodation and all associated external works. These include cement-stabilised earthworks, mass fill foundations, below-ground drainage and underground services, a petrol interceptor, rainwater harvesting system, service yards, EV-enabled car parking, landscaping and wider site infrastructure.

Designed to achieve BREEAM Excellent and EPC A, the development will incorporate photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy-efficient building systems, supporting SEGRO’s commitment to low carbon growth.

The wider development also incorporates approximately 100 hectares of community parkland, woodland walks, wetlands and landscaped public open space, placing sustainability, biodiversity and occupier wellbeing at the heart of the scheme.

Chris Looney, Construction Director at Glencar, said:

“We’re pleased to be working with SEGRO once again on another important industrial development. Delivering a third project together reflects the strength of our ongoing relationship and our shared commitment to creating high-quality industrial, manufacturing and logistics facilities that meet the evolving needs of customers and occupiers.

Unit 3C will provide Volvo Group with a purpose-built, sustainable facility in a strategically important location, and we look forward to working collaboratively with SEGRO and the wider project team to successfully deliver the project for completion in January 2027.”

Sabrina Loyer, General Manager, Service Operations & Technology, Volvo Group UK, said:

“The move to Coventry represents a significant investment in the future of our parts distribution network and a key milestone in supporting Volvo Group UK’s continued growth. As customer expectations and operational demands evolve, it is essential that we invest in facilities that provide both the capacity and flexibility needed to support our long-term ambitions.”

Once operational, the new Regional Distribution Centre is expected to fulfil more than 1.3 million order lines each year, supporting Volvo Group’s UK and Ireland operations and demonstrating the continued demand for purpose-built industrial facilities at SEGRO Park Coventry.

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