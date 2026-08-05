Greenwich Peninsula Plans Advance with Twin Student and Co-Living Towers

A major mixed-use development could reshape part of the Greenwich Peninsula after developer Tribe submitted plans for two high-rise towers that would deliver student accommodation, co-living homes and affordable housing close to the Silvertown Tunnel.

Designed by CJCT, the proposed scheme would transform a vacant site on Millennium Way into a high-density residential development, contributing new homes and purpose-built student accommodation within one of London’s fastest-growing regeneration areas.

The plans include a 27-storey tower providing 673 purpose-built student bedrooms alongside a 23-storey building comprising 380 co-living homes. An additional 80 affordable homes also form part of the wider development, helping to support Greenwich’s housing requirements while responding to increasing demand for flexible urban living.

Located adjacent to the Silvertown Tunnel approach roads and opposite the former gasholder site, the development occupies a strategic location within the wider Greenwich Peninsula regeneration programme, where thousands of new homes, commercial buildings and public spaces are planned.

Planning documents submitted with the application highlight a significant shortage of student accommodation across the area, identifying a deficit of 1,871 student bedspaces within the wider catchment and around 581 within Greenwich itself, even after taking account of schemes currently in the pipeline.

The proposals have also received support from Ravensbourne University, which has stated that demand for student accommodation remains exceptionally strong, reinforcing the need for additional high-quality housing for students studying in southeast London.

For the construction and property sectors, the development reflects the continued growth of London’s purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and co-living markets, with developers increasingly delivering mixed-tenure schemes that combine student housing, residential accommodation and affordable homes within a single masterplan.

The Tribe proposals are the latest in a series of significant developments planned across the Greenwich Peninsula. Nearby projects include Scape’s proposed three-tower student accommodation scheme on the former gasholder site, Fairview’s revised plans for Boord Street and Knight Dragon’s wider masterplan, which includes around 1,000 student bedrooms alongside extensive residential, commercial and leisure development.

Together, these projects demonstrate the growing importance of the Greenwich Peninsula as one of London’s leading regeneration locations, where investment in residential-led mixed-use developments continues to support housing delivery, educational growth and long-term economic regeneration.

If approved, the latest scheme would add further momentum to the transformation of the Peninsula, creating a diverse mix of accommodation while strengthening the area’s role as a major destination for students, residents and investment within the capital.

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