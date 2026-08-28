HS2 launches new apprenticeship pathway for the unemployed

12 new apprenticeship jobs, including roles supporting the construction of Curzon Street Station

Opportunities ring-fenced to unemployed West Midlands residents

Visit your local Jobcentre Plus to find out more

HS2 is launching a new fast-track training programme to help unemployed West Midlands residents secure a construction apprenticeship on Britain’s new railway.

The programme is being led by HS2’s West Midlands construction partners, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) – who are delivering the 90km section of the railway between Warwickshire, Birmingham and Staffordshire, and Mace Dragados – who are building Curzon Street Station.

The new initiative builds on the success of BBV’s well established routes into employment programmes. In the West Midlands, 2,273 unemployed local residents have already secured a job on HS2 and 885 have started an apprenticeship.

Now, for the first time, the two joint ventures are teaming up to deliver a new six-week general operatives training programme, which will equip participants with the skills and health and safety accreditation they need to start working in construction.

Candidates who successfully complete the six-week course, and want to progress their career in construction, will automatically qualify for an interview for an 18-month apprenticeship.

Julie Venn Morton, HS2 Ltd’s Senior Skills and Inclusion Manager for the region said:

“We work exceptionally hard to ensure that local residents benefit from career opportunities on HS2, and it’s great to see our construction partners working together to create more new entry-level jobs for local people.

“A project the size and scale of HS2 offers a unique opportunity to upskill the next generation and we’re proud of our achievements to date, with over 2,000 people starting an apprenticeship and over 5,700 unemployed people starting new careers on the programme.”

The six-week general operatives training programme will be delivered at South and City College’s Bordesley Green campus and starts on 28 September.

Eight successful candidates will go on to secure an 18-month Level 2 apprenticeship, where they will join the teams delivering the city’s new flagship terminus station.

Beatriz Ramos Albert, Communications, Skills & Social Value Lead at Mace Dragados said:

“Collaboration is essential to maximising the social value we create through HS2, and this programme is a great example of what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared ambition. We are delighted to be partnering with Balfour Beatty VINCI and are grateful for the expertise and best practice they are bringing to this programme.

“As construction of Curzon Street Station progresses, we continue to create opportunities across our city centre project and supply chain, and initiatives like this help to ensure those opportunities are accessible to local residents”.

Four candidates will progress onto a Level 2 apprenticeship with BBV, where they will join the teams constructing the railway as it travels through Solihull and Warwickshire.

Kam Hundal, Balfour Beatty VINCI’s Skills, Employment and Education Business Partner said:

“We’re creating more new apprenticeship opportunities for local people who are currently out of work, as part of our on-going commitment to leave a lasting skills legacy in the West Midlands.

“Candidates who successfully complete a six-week training programme are guaranteed an interview for these entry-level roles. Along the way, we’ll equip them with the skills and health and safety accreditation they need to start working in construction.”

West Midlands residents who are interested in joining the programme should register their interest with their local Jobcentre Plus.

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