Panattoni submits plans for 1 million sq ft at Panattoni Park Maidstone

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned developer of industrial real estate, has submitted a hybrid planning application for Panattoni Park Maidstone, a major new 1.04 million sq ft industrial and logistics development in Kent.

The application includes detailed proposals for the first phase, comprising two units of 100,000 sq ft and 150,000 sq ft. Outline permission is being sought for the second phase, which will provide customers with opportunities to secure flexible built-to-suit facilities tailored to their operational requirements.

The 70-acre site at Lenham is a former manufacturing site being brought back into productive use. It is strategically located close to the A20 and M20, providing strong connections to London, the M25, and key ports serving the UK and continental Europe.

The application follows an extensive programme of local consultation. More than 150 people attended a public exhibition in Lenham earlier this year, and feedback showed strong support for the proposals: nearly 85% of respondents backed redeveloping the site for employment use, and 98.5% agreed that redeveloping brownfield land was preferable to building on greenfield.

The development will target BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A+ ratings, with buildings designed to support modern logistics, manufacturing, and distribution operations. Alongside the commercial floorspace, the scheme will deliver around 5km of new and improved roads, cycleways and footpaths, together with landscaping and enhanced public access across the site.

Panattoni’s nearby scheme at Aylesford as evidence of the economic potential of industrial and logistics developments. Also a redeveloped Kent brownfield site, Panattoni Park Aylesford is now fully occupied and contributes an estimated £180 million a year to the local economy, supporting thousands of jobs.

David McGougan, Senior Development Director for the South East at Panattoni, said:

“This is a significant planning application that will unlock more than one million square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics space in a market where modern supply remains constrained.

“The combination of immediately available units and flexible built-to-suit opportunities will allow us to respond to a broad range of customer requirements. Panattoni Park Maidstone is exceptionally well located for businesses serving London, the South East, and European markets.”

Colliers, CBRE, and Vail Williams are the retained agents for Panattoni Park Maidstone.

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