Pexhurst supports Prologis refurbishment programme across three sites

HELPING modernise existing building stock for the next generation of customers, leading fit-out and refurbishment contractor Pexhurst is set to complete more than 127,000 sq ft of refurbishment works across three Prologis logistics facilities this summer.

The projects span the West Midlands and the Home Counties, the largest of which is a 104,500 sq ft distribution centre at Prologis Park Marston Gate, Milton Keynes.

Undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment to transform a building dating back to the late 1990s, works include a full strip-out, replacement mechanical and electrical systems, new plumbing, upgraded office and warehouse accommodation, refreshed breakout spaces, transport drivers’ facilities and new outdoor seating areas to support employee wellbeing.

The refurbishment work across all three projects will improve the buildings’ energy performance, as minimum energy efficiency standards (MEES) continue to tighten ahead of a 2031 deadline. Solar PV panels and EV charging infrastructure are being installed, alongside the use of more sustainable materials throughout the projects.

Ashley Williams, associate director at Pexhurst, said: “The size and layout of Prologis buildings may vary, but the quality of refurbishment remains consistent across every project, and that’s where Pexhurst has built its expertise.

“Refurbishing existing buildings extends their lifespan, improves their energy performance and delivers high-quality logistics facilities that are ready for customers with minimal additional investment.”

Since completing its first project for Prologis in 2016, Pexhurst has refurbished 23 units across the Midlands, London and the Home Counties.

Paul Johnson, construction director at Prologis, said: “Investing in our existing portfolio is an important part of how we continue to meet customer demand while improving the sustainability and performance of our buildings. Having trusted partners who can consistently deliver high-quality refurbishment projects is essential, and Pexhurst has proven that across a wide range of schemes.”

To find out more about Pexhurst and its full range of services, visit: www.pexhurst.co.uk.

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