Dandara Breaks Ground at Strategic Houghton Regis Development

Independent housebuilder Dandara has officially begun construction at its Linmere development in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire. The Anglo Gate development will deliver 165 new homes to the area.

Dandara is building a mix of private and affordable two-, three-, four-and five- bedroom properties across the 11-acre site, forming part of the wider Linmere consortium scheme delivered by Master Developer Land Improvement Holdings. The wider scheme is set to provide up to 5,000 homes and a range of community amenities across Linmere over the coming years.

Construction work has commenced on Parcel 1, which will comprise 58 private sale units within Bidwell Green, while Parcel 6 will deliver 107 units within the Barns and Baileys Character Area. Across the developments, a range of architectural styles, brick tones and materials are being used to create a distinct neighbourhood identity while reflecting the local character of the area.

As part of the Section 106 agreement, Anglo Gate will contribute to three new primary schools and a new secondary school next door as well as public open space and green infrastructure. Sustainability commitments also include the use of responsibly sourced materials, including timber, from sustainably managed forests where possible.

The first homes are expected to launch for sale in October 2026, and the show homes are expected to launch in Spring 2027.

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Breaking ground at Linmere is an exciting step forward as we begin delivering much-needed private and affordable homes in Houghton Regis. As part of Dandara’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable, high-quality developments across the region, Linmere represents an important investment in the area’s future.

“It is rewarding to be able to form part of the wider consortium to bring community amenities and green infrastructure improvements to the area, which will serve new and existing residents. We look forward to progressing with construction at Anglo Gate and seeing the first residents put down offers on their future homes.”

Houghton Regis has a variety of amenities, including supermarkets, independent shops, cafes, restaurants, health facilities and parks including Houghton Hall Park, perfect for a family day out at the weekend.

Dandara continues to expand its presence across the Northern Home Counties, with new homes currently being delivered across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, including The Acres, Meadow View and Manor Park developments.

To find out more about the new homes coming to Linmere visit www.dandara.com/linmere.

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