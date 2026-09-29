Grainger Unveils £60m BTR Vision to Transform Chester’s Linenhall Site

Grainger is progressing plans for a £60 million Build to Rent development in the heart of Chester, which could bring around 300 professionally managed rental homes to a long-vacant city centre site.

The listed residential landlord and developer is working with landowner Chester Race Company and UK Land & Property to regenerate the former Linenhall stables site, located between Chester Racecourse and the city centre.

Plans are being developed for a six-storey residential scheme comprising approximately 300 BTR apartments, with a planning application expected to be submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council in November. Subject to securing consent, construction could begin during 2027.

The development would replace an existing consent for student accommodation and instead create a purpose-built rental community aimed at a broad range of residents, including young professionals, couples and people looking to downsize.

Architect Falconer Chester Hall is part of the professional team developing the proposals, alongside Tier Consult, Ridge, Curtins, Fenix Heritage, Asteer Planning and Clayton Property.

The Linenhall site has a long history of proposed redevelopment. Formerly occupied by stable buildings serving the nearby racecourse, the land has been cleared since 2009 and is currently operating as a surface car park.

The approximately 1.8-acre site sits within Chester’s historic City Walls and a conservation area, giving the design team the challenge of introducing a substantial new residential development within one of the country’s most distinctive historic city environments.

Earlier proposals for the land have included private apartments and purpose-built student accommodation, but despite previous planning permissions, a major redevelopment has yet to come forward.

The latest £60 million BTR proposals could finally unlock the site while supporting the continued growth of Chester’s city centre residential population.

Louise Stewart, chief executive of Chester Race Company, said the partners believe residential development represents a strong long-term use for Linenhall, with the ambition to create a high-quality scheme that contributes to the growth and vitality of the city centre.

The location is particularly suited to the Build to Rent model, providing residents with access to the city centre’s employment, retail, leisure and hospitality offer while also being positioned close to Chester Racecourse and public transport connections.

For Grainger, the project would add another significant development to its expanding UK BTR portfolio, while bringing its long-term rental management model into Chester.

The proposals also reflect the wider role Build to Rent can play in city centre regeneration, particularly where underused brownfield or surface car park sites can be transformed into professionally managed residential communities.

If approved, the Linenhall development would replace a long-standing gap in Chester’s urban fabric with around 300 new homes, representing a major investment in both the city’s residential market and its wider built environment.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals