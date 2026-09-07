Heidelberg Materials expands capabilities in Leeds with new CD&E waste recycling facility

• Heidelberg Materials UK has opened a new recycling facility in Leeds. • The facility accepts wastes from construction, demolition and excavation (CD&E) projects, including bricks, concrete and soil as well as selected wastes from utilities contracts. • It has the capacity to process around 250,000 tonnes of waste a year and is part of Heidelberg Materials’ commitment to promoting the circular economy. • The materials accepted at the facility will be diverted away from landfill and used to produce recycled sustainable products which can be delivered or collected from the site. • Builders and contractors can deliver waste to the Leeds recycling facility and can also collect recycled and primary aggregates and asphalt.

Heidelberg Materials at Agecroft Recycling Aggregates formerly A1 Sand and Gravel in Gtr Manchester

Heidelberg Materials UK has expanded its recycling capabilities in Leeds with the opening of a new construction demolition and excavation (CD&E) waste recycling facility.

Located alongside the company’s asphalt plant in the city, the facility is open from 06:30 to 15:00 Monday to Friday. It accepts a wide range of material including bricks, concrete and soil, as well as selected wastes from utilities contracts, and has the capacity to process around 250,000 tonnes a year.

The materials accepted at the facility will be diverted away from landfill, processed and returned to productive use as recycled construction products.

The investment is part of the company’s commitment to conserve natural resources and support the circular economy, and will help meet the increasing demand for more sustainable construction products.

Billy Benton, General Manager, said: “Our new recycling facility provides easy access for tipping a range of CD&E wastes responsibly and sustainably.

“In addition to being able to collect primary aggregate and asphalt from our Leeds site, builders and contractors can now also buy high quality recycled aggregates for use in their construction projects.”

Heidelberg Materials’ new Leeds recycling facility is one of several the company plans to open over the coming months as it continues to increase its capacity to recycle and reuse CD&E wastes.

Links for directions:

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maps.app.goo.gl/2VhFbJpnuWscXMpB9

Find out more by emailing: agecroft@uk.heidelbergmaterials.com

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