HG Construction Starts £76m South Acton Student and Affordable Housing Scheme

HG Construction has secured a £76 million contract to deliver a major student accommodation and affordable housing development at Bollo Yard in South Acton, West London.

Appointed by developer Hurlington Capital, HG Construction will deliver two residential blocks close to Acton Town station, combining a 21-storey student tower with a separate affordable housing building.

The development will provide 429 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) beds alongside 95 affordable homes, creating a significant new mixed-tenure residential scheme in the London Borough of Ealing.

Construction is moving forward following Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator, an increasingly important milestone for higher-risk residential developments before building work can commence.

HG Construction secured Gateway 2 approval for Block AB in just 22 weeks, enabling the contractor and development team to progress into the main construction phase.

The project has been supported by a £112 million development finance package secured by Hurlington Capital and its joint venture partner V-Fund. Ealing Council has separately agreed a £29 million deal to acquire all 95 affordable homes, which will be made available at social rent.

The combination of purpose-built student accommodation and social housing provides the scheme with a diverse residential mix, while its location close to Acton Town Underground station offers strong public transport connections across West London and into central London.

HG Construction will draw on a number of its in-house specialist businesses during delivery, including its piling, crane, mechanical and electrical and offsite pod operations. The integrated approach will give the contractor greater control over several key construction packages while supporting coordination across the high-rise development.

DMWR Architects is leading the technical design for Bollo Yard, while KS4 is providing project management, cost consultancy and employer’s agent services.

The project adds to a growing pipeline of purpose-built student accommodation being delivered across London as developers respond to continued demand for professionally managed student housing. Importantly, the South Acton development will also deliver a substantial package of new social rented homes alongside the student accommodation.

For HG Construction, the £76 million contract further strengthens its presence in the capital’s high-rise residential and PBSA markets, with the contractor bringing its specialist construction and offsite capabilities to another complex urban development.

With regulatory approval and development finance now secured, Bollo Yard is set to transform the South Acton site with more than 500 new student and affordable homes.

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