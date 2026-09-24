HTB comments: Planning approvals and housing completions

On the decrease in planning approvals, Neil Leitch, Managing Director, Development Finance at Hampshire Trust Bank, said:

“This fall in planning approvals should surprise nobody when the system responsible for processing applications is operating under this much pressure.

“Recent HBF research found that nine in ten local authority planning departments are understaffed, operating on average at just 80% of the capacity they say they need, while only one in five major applications is being determined within the statutory 13-week period. We are asking an under-resourced planning system to deal with an increasingly complicated development environment. Developers face substantial upfront costs before they have any certainty of securing consent, while planning teams themselves are having to navigate an expanding range of regulatory and policy requirements. You cannot continually add complexity at both ends of the process and expect homes to be delivered faster.

“SME developers feel that particularly acutely. Delays tie up capital, increase pre-development costs and reduce the flexibility available elsewhere in a scheme. What is harder still is uncertainty around timing and outcome because that is much more difficult to price. With development appraisals already having to absorb higher costs and additional requirements, that can be the difference between a site progressing and an otherwise deliverable scheme falling out of the pipeline.

“The Government’s investment in additional planning capacity is a start, but it needs to match the scale of the challenge. More planners are welcome, but reform only works if the system has the people and expertise to implement it. If we want to deliver 1.5 million homes, we need properly resourced local planning authorities, simpler processes and greater certainty around getting decisions made. Planning approvals are only the beginning. The real measure of success is whether those permissions can be converted into homes.”

On the decrease in housing completions, Leitch added:

“Nobody should be surprised that completions have fallen again. Completions are a lagging indicator, reflecting decisions taken months and often years earlier. Many of the homes reaching the finish line now were appraised and funded in a very different environment. The bigger concern is whether the schemes developers are looking at today still stack up.

“Development has become more complicated and expensive, while the planning system remains unpredictable and inconsistent. If we are serious about building more homes, the Government cannot focus only on the finish line. It needs to create the conditions that give developers the confidence to invest in the schemes that will become tomorrow’s completions. That means a simpler, more predictable and more stable route from planning to construction.”

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