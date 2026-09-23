John Lawson named 2026 National Lifetime Achievement winner after more than 70 years at Lawsons

Lawson took charge of the family business in the early 1950’s at just 20 and remains actively involved at the age of 94.

John Lawson, who has dedicated more than 70 years to his family’s business, builders’ merchant Lawsons, has been named the winner of the 2026 National Lifetime Achievement Award by Family Business United.

John also received a Regional Lifetime Achievement Award at Family Business United’s annual Family Business Dinner in London, where ten individuals were recognised for their longstanding contribution to their family businesses. John was selected as the overall national winner and received a standing ovation from the family business community as he collected his award

John took charge of Lawsons at the age of just 20 and has worked in the business for more than 70 years. He remains actively involved today at the age of 94.

Lawsons was founded in 1921 as a timber merchant in Whetstone, north London, and is now the largest independent timber, building materials, fencing and landscaping merchants in London and the South East, employing more than 700 people across around 35 branches.

The judges selected John as the national winner from the regional recipients. A factor in their decision was a significant governance change made in April 2026, when John gifted his majority shareholding into an independent non-family employee benefit trust. The move reflected the family values that have shaped the business throughout John’s leadership and was designed to protect Lawsons’ independence and ensure its continuity for future generations.

John Lawson, Founder and Director, Lawsons, said: “I am extremely honoured to receive this award. Lawsons has never been about one person. Everything we have achieved over the years has been possible because of the people who have worked alongside us and their families who have supported them. The mutual responsibility and interaction between the family and the business fosters relationships and lifelong friendships. Protecting that for the future and our people is very important to me, and I hope Lawsons will continue to provide opportunities and serve its customers and communities for many generations to come.”

Paul Andrews, Managing Director, Family Business United, said: “John’s story stood out to the judges as an exceptional example of what building a family business is all about. His commitment to the people around him, the values that have guided Lawsons and the steps he has taken with his gift to fully preserve that legacy for Lawsons’ People and future generations embody the very spirit of this award. John is an inspirational figure in the family business community and a hugely deserving winner of the National Lifetime Achievement Award.”

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