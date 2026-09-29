Kingsbourne Academy welcomes first pupils following completion by Conlon Construction

Operated by North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which operates 14 primary and secondary schools across Cheshire and Shropshire, the new school provides modern teaching and learning facilities across two floors and is now welcoming its first intake of Reception pupils.

The official opening was marked with a ribbon cutting by Mayor of Nantwich, Cllr Kim Jamson, and attended by representatives from Conlon Construction, Cheshire East Council and NWAT, alongside headteacher Sally Burns, pupils, staff and members of the project team.

The new school provides eight classrooms, alongside dedicated spaces for learning, sport and play. External facilities include an athletics track, multi-use sports field and kitchen garden, with measures also incorporated to support and enhance biodiversity across the site.

Sustainability and social value were embedded throughout the project. Conlon worked with local suppliers and created opportunities to engage with future pupils during construction, including inviting local children to take part in a steel frame signing event earlier this year. Pupils added their initials to a structural beam, leaving a permanent mark within their new school.

The project builds on Conlon Construction’s established relationship with Cheshire East Council and its track record of delivering education, regeneration and public-sector projects across the borough. Previous schemes include the transformation of Wilmslow High School and Springfield School in Wilmslow, while Conlon also handed over Crewe Municipal Buildings earlier this year.

The opening was commemorated by a ribbon cutting ceremony

Guy Parker, Chair and Managing Director of Conlon Construction, said: “Kingsbourne Academy is an important investment in the growing Kingsley Fields community and a project we’re incredibly proud to have delivered.

“Our long-standing relationship with Cheshire East Council is built on collaboration, trust and a shared commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for local communities. It’s fantastic to now see pupils coming through the doors and making the school their own.

“Creating places that deliver lasting value is what our work is ultimately about, and we wish Sally, her team and every pupil at Kingsbourne Academy every success in their new school.”

Steve Docking OBE, Chief Executive Officer of North West Academies Trust, said: “Today is a hugely significant moment for Kingsbourne Academy and for the Nantwich community. Opening a brand-new school is a rare opportunity, and to see our very first pupils arrive this morning has been a tremendously proud moment for everyone involved.

“We are delighted to welcome Sally, her staff team and our founding families to the Kingsbourne community. There is an enormous amount of excitement about what this school can become, and we are looking forward to watching it grow over the coming years.”

Councillor Laura Crane, cabinet member for children’s services at Cheshire East Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see Kingsbourne Academy officially opening its doors and welcoming its first pupils. This new school is a wonderful addition to Nantwich, providing much-needed places for local families and creating exciting opportunities for children to learn, grow and thrive.

“Kingsbourne is about so much more than a new building. It will become an important part of the local community, providing support for families, helping to meet growing demand for school places, and giving children the best possible start to their education.

“I’d like to thank Conlon Construction and the North West Academies Trust for bringing this fantastic new school to life. I’m excited to see Kingsbourne Academy become a valued part of the community and look forward to celebrating the successes of its pupils for many years to come.”

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