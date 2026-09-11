KPE Receives green light for the refurbishment and modernisation of Grade A Soho office building

· Westminster Council has approved the refurbishment and modernisation of Kajima Properties Europe’s 27 Soho Square, a 31,000 sq ft Grade A office building in the heart of Central London.

· The approved plans will revitalise the asset through a refurbishment of existing space, improvement of sustainability credentials, accessibility and façade, and introduction of a restaurant space on ground floor.

· The scheme targets BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings and prioritises the re-use of existing building elements to minimise environmental impact.

Kajima Properties Europe (KPE), the European development, investment and asset management arm of the Nikkei-listed Kajima Corporation, has secured planning consent from Westminster City Council for the refurbishment of 27 Soho Square, a 31,000 sq ft Grade A office building located on one of central London’s most famous and historic squares.

Designed by Gibson Thornley, the approved plans will upgrade the existing office space, modernise building systems, design and sustainability infrastructure to target BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings.

New features will include outdoor private terraces on 4th and 5th floors, ground floor and part basement commercial space, improved façade and street-level aesthetic, and enhanced streetscape activation through lightwells, railings and planters. There will also be creation of new occupier amenities including showers, changing areas and bike storage.

27 Soho Square is situated within the Soho Conservation Area and benefits from unrivalled transport connectivity, including proximity to the Elizabeth Line at Tottenham Court Road station. The asset forms part of KPE’s value-add workspace strategy to invest into dynamic London sub-market opportunities supported by robust occupational demand drivers.

The planning approval for 27 Soho Square builds on KPE’s growing London workspace portfolio. The firm is advancing design plans for its 1 St John’s Square workspace project in Farringdon, working alongside Carter Gregson Gray architects. Acquired in November 2025, the scheme is expected to be submitted planning later this year. KPE also recently strengthened its workspace development team with the appointment of Ian Patillo, who joins as Senior Development Manager from Landsec.

Tim James, Investment Director, said: “As occupier demands intensify, the refurbishment of 27 Soho Square will reposition the building as a high quality, highly desirable workspace in one of Central London’s most sought-after locations. The refurbishment will significantly enhance the occupier experience, address the building’s limitations and strengthen its connection to the character and vitality of Soho. This announcement represents an important step delivering our London value-add workspace strategy and creating a best-in-class asset with enduring occupier appeal.”

Project Team:

Architect: Gibson Thornley

Planning Consultant: Newmark

Cost Consultant: Knight Frank

Project Manager: Layer PM

Structural Engineer: HTS

MEP and Sustainability Consultant: Chapmanbdsp

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